Erotic Art in Shocks of Color

At first glance, Xavier Schipani’s minimalist pop-art erotica can look like beautiful swirls of color. But focus in on just what those swirls of color are doing to each other, and you may be liable to blush.

On his largest work, a 17-feet wide orgy scene called Me, You, and Them, Schipani writes: “It’s a commentary on sex and how we shy away from it in art still. I wanted to create something that was beautiful and hyper sexual at the same time so that people could enjoy it with no shame. I painted about 100 bodies and covered them up. The piece will evolve even after this show, unless I sell it!

These works are displayed at his solo show, What is it to You, at Superchief Gallery‘s Brooklyn outpost until January 28th.

