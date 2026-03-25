Xbox Could Bundle Game Pass With Netflix in Cheaper Tier, According to Report

New Xbox CEO, Asha Sharma, reportedly wants to make a cheaper Game Pass tier. According to reports, the Microsoft executive has even floated the idea of bundling the subscription service with Netflix.

Xbox Game Pass Could Get Cheaper Tier With Netflix Bundle

Screenshot: Microsoft

A new report claims that Xbox CEO Asha Sharma wants to make Xbox Game Pass more affordable for players again. However, where things get really interesting is that the same insiders also claim that the newly appointed Microsoft executive is considering adding a new Game Pass tier that would include Netflix bundled with it.

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This latest rumor comes from a recent report published by The Information. According to the outlet, several sources who recently attended this years Game Developer’s Conference (GDC 2026) spoke to Sharma about the future of Xbox Game Pass at the gaming event.

Screenshot: Microsoft, Netflix

The Xbox executive reportedly told attendees she wants to “make future consoles and products like Game Pass more enticing to a broader range of customers by revamping pricing models to offer lower-priced tiers.”

Report Claims Xbox CEO Discussed Pricing Changes at GDC 2026

Screenshot: GDC

On top of revamping Game Pass pricing, the report also claims that Asha Sharma recently met with the CEO of Netflix to discuss partnerships. In particular, the two executives have reportedly “kicked around ideas” on potentially bundling Xbox Game Pass with the popular streaming service.

This is a pretty big deal if true. Not only could we see a cheaper Game Pass option be added in the near future, but we could also see the Xbox subscription get bundled with other popular digital services such as streaming giant Netflix.

Is the Xbox Game Pass Netflix Bundle Actually Happening?

Screenshot: Microsoft, Netflix

Although The Information is usually a reputable source, this latest Xbox Game Pass rumor is a bit complicated. For starters, the report is based on multiple individuals who supposedly had conversations with Asha Sharma. So we don’t have a direct source or statement from Microsoft about it. But assuming that these individual accounts were verified, it’s still hard to say how much of this is an active Xbox policy.

For example, Asha Sharma might be telling developers this is what she wants to do behind closed doors. But that doesn’t necessarily mean these are policies that will ultimately get implemented. Still, the fact that multiple parties claimed to have talked recently to Sharma at GDC and got similar responses at least shows that the new Xbox CEO is serious about wanting to make Game Pass affordable again.

Why a Netflix Bundle Would Be a Big Deal for Game Pass

Screenshot: Microsoft

The most interesting news to come out of this report is the potential for an Xbox and Netflix collaboration. Since many households already pay for a Netflix subscription, having it included in an Xbox Game Pass tier would be a major get for Microsoft.

Ever since the Game Pass price hike in 2025, many users have complained that Microsoft failed to add enough value to the service to justify the more expensive tiers. However, including Netflix in that deal would be pretty enticing. If Microsoft actually pulls this off, it could finally address long-standing complaints about Game Pass price increases in 2025.