Xbox Game Pass in March (2025) Is Set To Be a Bloodbath Between What’s Arriving and What’s Leaving

Xbox Game Pass is going to have a rough March this year. As of this writing (which will be updated once more announcements come in), there are only two hard confirmations for games coming to the service. 33 Immortals (March 18) and Atomfall (March 27). Now, in fairness, I’d say those two gains alone are almost worth the many losses! …But those departures are plentiful.

So, let’s rip the bandaid off. For Xbox Game Pass in March (2025), here’s everything that’s leaving the service.

leaving xbox game pass in march 2025

(The following titles will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on March 15.)

Evil West

Lies of P

MLB The Show 24

No More Heroes 3

Solar Ash

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

It’s a horrible month if you’re a Yakuza fan. And, of course, it’s disheartening to see the remake that could, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, also get the axe. But, the biggest March Xbox Game Pass loss by far (to me, anyway) has to be Lies of P. Especially considering its recent Overture DLC announcement.

It is evil genius at play, though. “Yeah, let’s make them pay for the game and that hype-ass DLC that’s coming.” I’m not mad at it — Lies of P is a great time!

but through the harsh gaming fires, we find (some) salvation

Mourning over our losses aside, Atomfall and 33 Immortals have some heat behind them! From everything the developers have said or shown off so far, Atomfall sounds like a fun mixture between the survival aspects of STALKER 2 and the engaging lore and narrative of BioShock. It could easily be one of Xbox Game Pass’ bigger dark horses this year!

“A survival-action game inspired by real-life events, Atomfall is set five years after the Windscale nuclear disaster in Northern England. Explore the fictional quarantine zone, scavenge, craft, barter, fight and talk your way through a British countryside setting filled with bizarre characters, mysticism, cults, and rogue government agencies,” the game’s Steam blurb states.

However, 33 Immortals is just pure insanity that I’m always eager to dive into. A 33-player mass roguelike full of death, destruction, and panic? Don’t threaten me with a good time.