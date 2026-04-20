Xbox Game Pass Reveals Super Famicom RPG As First May 2026 Addition

Xbox just revealed the full April Wave 2 list for Game Pass subscribers and offered an early look at the very first game that will be arriving on the service when May 2026 arrives.

Final Fantasy V Arrives On Game Pass May 5

Screenshot: Xbox

Continuing a monthly pattern that kicked off in January 2026, Xbox Game Pass is adding another Final Fantasy game at the start of May 2026. The Pixel Remaster of Final Fantasy V hits the service May 5 for Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass subscribers.

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“When the crystals that balance the world are threatened, the king hastens to the rescue…only to go missing. A young man and his Chocobo find themselves drawn toward friends that will change their destiny in this classic RPG.”

Final Fantasy V was originally released for the Super Famicom in 1992 and never received an official Super Nintendo release. U.S. gamers had to wait years for the game to release as part of the Final Fantasy Anthology collection on PlayStation 1 before they could easily get their hands on it.

Full April 2026 Wave 2 Game Pass List

Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 21 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 21 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 21 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Kiln (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 23 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Aphelion (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 28 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Trepang2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 29 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era (Game Preview) (PC) – April 30 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Sledding Game (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 30 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

TerraTech Legion (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 30 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Final Fantasy V (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 5 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



Xbox Game Pass subscribers should also keep in mind that a handful of titles are leaving the service on April 30. Some players might want to make sure they take the time to play those titles before April 30 or take advantage of the leaving soon discount before it expires.

Once May arrives, Xbox should reveal the first full wave of May 2026 additions that will join Final Fantasy V in the library. Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Xbox Game Pass.