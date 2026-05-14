Xbox Owners Can Play One of 2025’s Most Popular Shooters for Free Right Now

Another Xbox Free Play Days lineup has arrived and this week gamers have a chance to check out the latest installment in a major military shooter franchise.

Battlefield 6 and JDM: Japanese Drift Master Join Xbox Free Play Days

Screenshot: EA

The latest Xbox Free Play Days lineup offers gamers another chance to dive into Battlefield 6 and take the 2025 military shooter for a test run. The EA game surprised a lot of gamers when it launched to generally positive reviews last October.

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The shooter was particularly popular in its first few months, before the playerbase dropped a bit and the game began to lose some favor with fans. The title has settled down to a Mixed reviews rating on Steam at this point, but it definitely was off to a strong start in late 2025.

That said, Battlefield 6 is only one of the titles available in this weekend’s Free Play Days lineup. Gamers who have already played Battlefield 6 or are looking to try something new should have two other interesting options to check out. This week’s full list for Xbox Free Play Days includes:

Bassmaster Fishing

Battlefield 6

JDM: Japanese Drift Master

All three titles should be playable until Sunday, May 17, for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Gamers should take note that an active Game Pass Ultimate or Core subscription is required for online play.

Players who are ready to dive into any of the games available this weekend can follow these steps to get started:

Find and install the games on each of the individual game details pages on Xbox.com.

Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium and Essential membership.

To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and navigate down to the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

As always, players who enjoy any of these titles and want to continue playing after the Free Play Days period ends will have the option to purchase them at a limited-time discount. Gamers who buy a game after the Free Play Days event can continue playing right where they left off.

Be sure to check back soon for more Xbox Free Play Days news and updates as the weekend plays out.

The current lineup of Xbox Free Play Days games should be available now.