Xbox Shares New Project Helix Details on PC Games and Backward Compatibility

Xbox has shared first new details about its next-gen console Project Helix in its 25th anniversary magazine. Microsoft Vice President of Next Generation Jason Ronald explained how the next Xbox device will handle PC games and what will happen to your existing game library and saves when you upgrade.

Xbox Project Helix Will Play PC Games With a Console-First Experience

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Xbox already announced at GDC 2026 that its next console was being designed to play both Xbox and PC games. However, in the 25th anniversary magazine edition, Ronald explained what that could look like in practice. The executive revealed that the goal is to make launching a PC game feel as straightforward as starting any other game on your Xbox.

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Ronald pointed to driver updates and settings menus as examples of the upkeep players typically deal with on a gaming PC. However, he also said players who want more control will be able to dig into settings and performance options. Which PC storefronts and games will be supported is still an open question.

XBOX Vice President of Next Generation, Jason Ronald, talked about Project Helix in the XBOX – The 25th Anniversary Magazine:

•”Project Helix is designed to be the ultimate gaming machine – one that removes all the barriers of play that have historically existed. I’m able to… pic.twitter.com/c9AzlU6YPt — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) November 15, 2026

Project Helix Is Designed to Carry Over Four Generations of Xbox Games and Progress

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Microsoft previously said it plans to keep games from four Xbox generations playable. Ronald went a step further in the magazine, describing how players could bring both their existing Xbox library and their in-game progress to the new console.

The goal is to have both available as soon as players move to the new hardware. The magazine also describes Project Helix as the codename for a family of next-generation devices that includes the next Xbox console.

Xbox Wants Project Helix to Make New Types of Games Possible

Screenshot: Xbox

Ronald said Xbox is focusing on what developers can do with the new hardware. He mentioned neural rendering as one way to improve visual quality more efficiently and said he’s excited about the kinds of games the technology could make possible.

Xbox started those conversations with its own studios and then met with developers around the world to learn what they needed from a new console.Xbox plans to start sending early Project Helix hardware to developers in 2027. The company has yet to announce a release date or price for the next Xbox console.