Xenoblade Chronicles 2 May Be Getting a Switch 2 Definitive Edition

A voice actor for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 may have just leaked that a Monolith Soft game could be coming out this year on the Switch 2. However, another leak suggests that it could just be an XC2 Definitive Edition and not a new game.

Screenshot: Nintendo

This latest rumor comes from FamiBoards after users discovered a Spotlight profile reportedly belonging to voice actor Caitlin Thorburn. According to the forum, the actor allegedly updated her profile to list work on a “Xenoblade Chronicles” project in 2026. Initially, fans thought this confirmed a new Monolith Soft game was releasing this year for the Nintendo Switch 2.

However, the Spotlight page lists KOS-MOS as the role she performed as. The character is specifically from 2017’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Thorburn also voiced T-elos and Nim in the popular JRPG. This, of course, has now led fans to speculate that a Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Definitive Edition could be announced for the Switch 2 soon.

Screenshot: Spotlight, FamiBoards

It should be pointed out, though, that this latest “leak” is a bit tricky to verify. Spotlight is not freely accessible to the public, so it’s unclear how a user on the Chinese Weibo site even discovered the updated page in the first place. However, the title might have already been hinted at in a 2025 leak.

Was Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Definitive Edition Leaked?

Screenshot: X @SoSnake13, Monolith Soft

Back in August 2025, a Monolith Soft recruitment site posted raw footage from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the gameplay scenes looked visually sharper and had different colors and lighting.

Of course, this led to many speculating that it was from a Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Definitive Edition for the Switch 2. This was never confirmed by Nintendo, and it could have just been cutscenes from the original game that looked different due to being uncompressed.

Insider Predicts Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Definitive Edition on Switch 2

Screenshot: Nintendo

Interestingly, insider Nate the Hate has predicted that we could see a XC2 Definitive Edition on Switch 2. “I think we could have a Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Definitive Edition type of release, where the game has improved visuals, a better frame rate, Torna DLC, and maybe even further additional content to really justify it being a definitive edition release vs just a Switch 2 edition release”.

Although, again, Nate the Hate wasn’t officially leaking that the game existed. So no, a XC2 Definitive Edition for Switch 2 has not been leaked or confirmed. Although there sure seems to be a lot of smoke around this rumor. Assuming the voice actor page is real, it could be a hint that some form of XC2 Switch 2 port is coming this year. However, it’s still unclear whether it will be a Switch 2 upgrade or a full-blown Definitive Edition.