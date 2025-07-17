‘Y2ROLL’ Is a Minimalist Marble-Rolling Game With a Soundtrack That Has My Heart Pumping and Blood Boiling

Do you ever just see a game and say to yourself, “Oh yeah, this absolutely rocks”? That was my immediate feeling after seeing Y2ROLL for the first time. Its fuzzy CRT look has me feeling all warm inside, and its incredible DnB soundtrack is going to be stuck in my head for months. Everything about this lo-fi adventure is screaming out to me. From the promise of an in-depth level editor to the aesthetic and everything in between. It’s got a grip on me, and I’m ready to start rolling. I guess you can be truly nostalgic for something that never existed.

Screenshot: MenacingMecha

‘Super Monkey Ball’ Meets ‘Marble Blast Ultra’ With a Decidedly Delicious 2000s Aesthetic, ‘y2roll’ Looks Astonishingly Cool

Y2ROLL could have easily skated its way into my life on the aesthetic alone. But 100 missions, spanned out across a career mode? I’m on board. I’m ready to prove that I know ball — with or without the monkeys in them. I’ve been slightly obsessed with Marble-likes (is that a real term?) since I played Marble Blast Ultra back on my Xbox 360. While most of them try to push for more “realistic” graphics, Y2ROLL looks 100% better in my mind. It’s also one of the first games that really nails that retro vibe it’s going for, looking like it could actually be playable on the hardware it’s emulating. Want to see if this is your steez? Check out this trailer:

Videos by VICE

Play video Video via Mecacingmecha on YouTube Video via Mecacingmecha on YouTube

That soundtrack. I don’t typically buy soundtracks on Steam, but this is going to be an exception. Games like Neon White sold me on the gameplay and the sound design, and Y2ROLL is already doing the same thing. Maybe this just proves I’m a sucker for anything with a sick drumline in it, though. Regardless, Y2ROLL is hitting all the right notes, and this tiny little indie game already has a big spot in my heart. I already know I’m figuring out how to plug my PC into my CRT to play this as it was intended to be played. The crunchy and warm CRT glow is going to make this experience even better.