A few years ago, I started going really bald at the back of my head and decided to shave it all off completely. The moment that hair clipper went across my head, I thought, ‘Shit, I should’ve done this a lot sooner!’ It suited me well and I got nothing but compliments - my friends were supportive, too.



Now, I just shave once a week so it looks fresh. I still wear hats regularly, but just because I like them. I don’t think my shaved head has ever got in my way of dating, either - every pot has a lid and there are plenty of lids.” - Jeroen van Nieuwpoort, 28, a supervisor at a group home for people with mental disabilities