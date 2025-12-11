Timothée Chalamet Has Finally Responded to Speculation That He Is Masked Rapper EsDeeKid

For weeks, speculation has swirled that Timothée Chalamet has been moonlighting as masked U.K. rapper EsDeeKid. Now, the actor has finally responded to the rumors, but, to be honest, it was really more of a non-answer.

The Oscar-nominee was a guest on the Heart Breakfast show this week to talk about his new movie, Marty Supreme. During the conversation, he was asked about the EsDeeKid speculation. “I got no comment on that,” he replied.

The hosts began joking about the similarities between Chalamet and the enigmatic rapper. After teasing that he had “two words on that,” Chalamet gave a lingering smirk and said, “All will be revealed in due time.”

Here’s the deal: I already laid out my take on this matter a month ago. You can click here to read it. I won’t re-hash all that now. What I will say is that Chalamet not just outright saying, “No, I am not EsDeeKid,” is notable.

On one hand, he could actually be the rapper and isn’t ready to unveil what he’s been building toward. Perhaps a movie or something. On the other hand, he could just be f***ing with us.

The chances are honestly high that EsDeeKid is a completely different person. Once the speculation started, however, the two could have linked up and realized that they both benefited from the chatter and hype.

It makes me think of how Andy Kaufman had his bad-boy alter-ego character, Tony Clifton. As Clifton, Kaufman would portray this loud, foul-mouthed lounge singer who mostly just got on the crowd’s nerves. Kaufman would never admit to being Clifton, to keep the bit alive. He would even have his friend Bob Zmuda portray the obnoxious grump on occasion, to throw people off the trail.

Could Timothée Chalamet be capable of a Kaufman-level cultural troll like this? There’s no doubt in my mind. I absolutely believe he could be pulling this off. In fact, I think it would take someone like Chalamet to do this because it’s so unexpected.

Then again…maybe it’s fully on the up-and-up. The music that EsDeeKid makes is phenomenal. It’s not half-a**ed or watered down. So, if Chalamet is the man behind the mask with a fake British accent, he’s an amazing hip-hop artist.