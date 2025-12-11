Sharon Osbourne Apparently Considered Mailing Roger Waters a Box of Poop As Revenge for His Comments About Ozzy

The Osbourne family has been in deep mourning since the death of patriarch Ozzy Osbourne in July. They have, however, bonded over something other than grief: hatred for Roger Waters.

First, some back story: Less than a month after Ozzy died, Waters did an interview with The Independent Ink. During the conversation, and unprompted, he started making some unkind comments about the late Black Sabbath singer. “In whatever state he was in his whole life. We’ll never know, although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense,” Rogers said. “The music, I have no idea. I couldn’t give a f***.”

“I don’t care about Black Sabbath,” the former Pink Floyd member added, saying he “never did.” Rogers added that he had “no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know.”

Sharon Osbourne says that Roger Waters is a “has-been” who nobody likes

Ozzy’s wife, Sharon, and kids, Jack and Kelly, all responded to his comments in kind. They made it clear that he was not held in high regard among them. Now, Sharon has taken it a step further and revealed that she almost sent him one of her “Tiffany boxes” of poop, which she’s been known to do in the past.

Sharon revealed the plans during a new interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored. She called Waters a “has-been” who is “not liked,” before revealing the revenge prank idea. Per NME, she said, “He was great, but his greatness didn’t last. He couldn’t do any great music on his own.”

“He’s crazy, though, he’s definitely, definitely not wired right. Five wives later, and [he] hates everybody that’s successful. He’s stomping around in his pathetic homemade Nazi outfit. He’s nuts,” Sharon added, then dropping the deuce. “I was going to send him one of my Tiffany boxes.”

As noted, Sharon has been known to do this in the past, and it’s something she is very proud of. Years ago, she confessed to doing this to a journalist who gave a bad review of her family’s MTV reality show, The Osbournes, according to Metal Underground. “I’ve done it for an awfully long time,” she said at the time. Sharon added, “I suppose I find it funny. I don’t just do it to anybody. They have to have done something really bad.”

Ultimately, she chose not to send one of her special packages to Waters. “Even that is a waste, to send s*** to him. It’s a waste because he’s really insignificant,” Sharon explained. “But I just thought, anybody that passes has a family. You don’t do that.”