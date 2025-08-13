Have You Ever Heard of an Analog White Noise Machine?

Are you a fan of fans? Real whirling blades that twirl and produce that hypnotizing, melodic rhythm? Most white noise machines out there rely upon digital tracks of white noise and fans. One of their biggest, most prominent problems is repetition.

The brain is awfully good at picking up on patterns, including the slight patterns of repeated white noise tracks. It’s enough to keep a lot of people fixated on them as they struggle to fall asleep. Better white noise machines will throw in randomly generated deviations to break (or cover up) the pattern.

The Yogasleep Dohm UNO forgoes all that electronic trickery. Inside the Dohm UNO, there’s an actual fan inside a shaped cover with various holes and ports. You select one or two fan speeds and then turn the cover, which changes the configuration of overlapping holes and varies the pitch from light and airy to deep and resonant.

No patterns, no repetition, no problem.

white noise only

We call ’em white noise machines often when in reality the machines in question are sound machines. They have variations of noises, as well as nature sounds, campfires crackling, and all sorts of embellishments.

The Dohm UNO is a proper white noise machine. It doesn’t do pink or brown noise (yes, those are things). It certainly doesn’t play jungle noises or waves crashing on the seashore. How could it? It’s literally a fan inside housing.

There are no bonus sounds and no sleep timer, although it’s easy to use when the lights are out. So why am I highlighting it? Because when you want white noise, the true, authentic thing, and not just a simulation, the Dohm UNO is one of the few on the market.

It’s a deep and rewarding specialist tool for nailing a particular kind of sound, not a jack of all trades good at offering you a spread of options.