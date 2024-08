Valentine’s Day really runs the gamut from ‘cute’ to ‘actually quite harrowing’ depending on what stage in the relationship you’re in – I mean if you’re one of those weird couples on Year 7 somehow you’re probably so bored of seeing each others’ nipples that you’ll actually spend it actively away from each other at friends’ houses, only texting because someone hasn’t put enough money in the shared bills account – but yeah anyway choose where you are personally and I guess we’ll go from there: