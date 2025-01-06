You Can Spot a Four-Planet Conjunction in the Sky Every Night in January

January is an exciting month for stargazers, with four planets aligning in the night sky.

According to NASA, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars will all be visible throughout the entire month of January. You can see this four-planet conjunction without a fancy telescope or equipment.

“In the first couple of hours after dark, you’ll find Venus and Saturn in the southwest, Jupiter high overhead, and Mars in the east,” NASA reported.

They also revealed that this occurrence, while not entirely rare, doesn’t happen every year—so, be sure to take advantage of the opportunity.

Four Planets to Align Each Night of January 2025

What’s more, you can also view Uranus and Neptune if you happen to have a telescope. They won’t appear as bright or visible to the naked eye, but they’re in alignment nonetheless.

“Now, these events are sometimes called ‘alignments’ of the planets, and while it’s true that they will appear more or less along a line across the sky, that’s what planets always do,” NASA continued. “That line is called the ecliptic, and it represents the plane of the solar system in which the planets orbit around the Sun.”

Additionally, both Venus and Saturn will get closer each evening, reaching a “super close approach” by mid-January. At the same time, Mars will reach opposition, appearing bigger and brighter than usual and forming a straight line with the other planets.

“Remember, they’re really hundreds of millions of miles apart in space, so when you observe them, you’re staring clear across the solar system!” NASA stated.

Happy stargazing!