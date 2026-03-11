You Might Be Allergic to Your Boyfriend

Women on Reddit and TikTok have spent the past year wondering whether their boyfriend is somehow making them break out, swell up, itch, burn, or end up in a hell of post-sex misery. Cursed rom-com? Certainly sounds like it, but it begs the real medical question: can your body actually reject a specific guy?

Kind of, yes. In SELF’s reporting on the topic, board-certified allergist Nana Mireku, MD, said, “Yes, you can be ‘allergic’ to another person.” That said, she also made clear that true person-to-person allergies are rare. In plenty of cases, it’s not really the man that they’re allergic to, but more like something attached to him, like fragrance, detergent, body wash, beard products, pet dander, or some other stray irritant ending up in your bedding and ruining your week.

The best-known version of this is a semen allergy, which sounds like an excuse made up on the spot, but it’s a very real thing. More specifically, the reaction is to proteins in seminal fluid, not the sperm itself. According to SELF, symptoms can include vaginal burning, itching, swelling, and irritation. In more serious cases, people can get hives, coughing, wheezing, or other full-body allergic reactions. So if sex with one man leaves you feeling like your body is absolutely going haywire, you’re not insane.

Your Boyfriend Might Literally Be Making You Sick. Sort Of.

There’s also a fertility angle, which makes the whole thing even crueler. Reproductive endocrinologist Arielle Bayer, MD, said that the allergic response doesn’t directly stop sperm from doing their job, but it can make sex painful enough to interfere with conception. That’s likely why some women only discover the issue after months or years of trying to get pregnant.

Then there’s the weirder version of this phenomenon: a condition called People Allergic to Me (PATM), in which people believe others react to their presence with sneezing, coughing, or eye irritation. Research is still underway, but a 2023 study in Scientific Reports found measurable differences in skin-gas profiles among people who identified as PATM. So, surprisingly, the internet didn’t make that one up either.

The bigger point here is that “I’m allergic to my boyfriend” shouldn’t become your first conclusion just because you feel weird. Cleveland Clinic notes that semen allergy is uncommon, and many overlapping symptoms can also result from infections, hormonal issues, skin conditions, or plain old irritation. Pop a Benadryl and go to the doctor before you kick him to the curb. It could just be his laundry detergent.