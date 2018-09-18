Young New Zealanders Wait Months For Mental Health Help

More than 1500 under 18-year-olds are desperately waiting longer than two months to see support services. And it’s not just teenagers: new Ministry of Health data reveals that 6470 children under 11 needed mental health help between April 2017 and March this year.

The data revealed nearly 17,000 young people needed help. But a third of these were kept waiting longer than three weeks, and nearly 10 percent waited over two months to be seen.

Clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland told Newshub the gap in the system is dangerous for youth wellbeing. “At worst it could put people off seeking help, just giving up and saying ‘There’s no point, there’s no one here to help me.’ It could be quite difficult for young people who are on that waitlist.”

The Government is currently in the midst of its ministerial inquiry into our mental health system. The purpose is to hear the voices of those dealing with and working in a system that is in crisis. The report will then recommend changes to the system, with a specific focus on equity of access—particularly among those living in poverty—community confidence and better outcomes.

In July the Government also announced a $10.49 million mental health pilot which will offer free counselling to 18- to 25-year-olds, but this will not kick in until December.

There are good things in the works, but in the meantime young Kiwis are left waiting for help.