Your Boyfriend Might Be Too Dumb for a Good Relationship

According to recent research, the smarter your boyfriend is, the better he’ll treat you. Who would’ve guessed?

A study published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences found that men’s general intelligence is associated with their partner-directed behaviors in heterosexual relationships.

The research analyzed data from over 200 heterosexual, partnered men (ages 18-65) to explore the associations between men’s intelligence and how they show up in romantic relationships. For example, they analyzed “partner-directed insults, desire for power in intimate relationships, and erectile dysfunction.”

The results weren’t shocking—but they highlighted the importance of both general and fluid intelligence within relationships.

In the study, participants received a series of letters and numbers and were asked to provide the next in the sequence. This is known as the “Letter and Number Series” and was just one of many tests involved in the research.

“Results revealed that men’s general intelligence, and in particular, their performance on letter number series items, was negatively associated with a range of aversive, partner-directed behaviors including insults, sexual coercion, and cost-inflicting mate retention tactics, as well as several individual difference variables including men’s sociosexual orientation, erectile dysfunction, and psychopathy,” wrote researchers from Oakland University. “Conversely, men’s general intelligence was positively associated with their self-reported relationship investment.”

Those who were able to solve the Letter and Number Series were said to have higher fluid intelligence, which is the ability to problem-solve, adapt to new situations, and apply reason.

“Fluid intelligence predicted men’s aversive, partner-directed behaviors,” the researchers wrote. Such behaviors include criticizing, threatening, blaming, name-calling, and other negative actions. The higher the fluid intelligence, the less likely these behaviors seem to occur.

Men’s Intelligence and Romantic Relationships

While this research certainly hints at the value of male intelligence and its impact on heterosexual romantic relationships, it certainly has its limitations.

“The exploratory nature of the present research means that we are unable to determine whether higher intelligence is the mechanism by which men better navigate relationship problems and achieve more desirable relationship outcomes,” the researchers wrote.

“Additionally, the correlational nature of the present research means that we are unable to infer causal relationships between intelligence and relationship outcomes,” the scientists continued. “Third, the present study included only men, so we are unable to generalize the results of the present study to women.”

“Given the potential importance of general intelligence and specific cognitive abilities in navigating relationship problems, future investigations should continue this line of research,” they concluded.

Still, the research suggests some positive relational patterns among intelligent men. Moral of the story? When in doubt, date the nerd.