Your Monthly Horoscope: January 2021

Happy new year! Neptune’s whimsical presence helps ease us into a month that’s full of breakthroughs and transformation, thanks to an especially active Uranus. Uranus is the planet of unpredictability, so anything can happen this January! Read your monthly horoscope below to find out what this means for your sign:

Aries

This is a huge moment for your career, dear Aries. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Videos by VICE

Taurus

This month brings so many new opportunities! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

You’re taking a cold, hard look at reality, dear Gemini. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

You’re connecting with partners—romantic or otherwise—in a new way. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

You’re experiencing a unique transformational moment. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

This is a great time for your love life and creative endeavors! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

You’re making new traditions and connecting with loved ones. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

This is an especially active time of month for you, dear scorpion. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

This month is all about abundance and security for you! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Happy solar return, dear Capricorn! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

This is a sleepy time of year for you, dear Aquarius. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

The sun is illuminating a very social sector of your chart! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.