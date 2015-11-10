Your Salad Should Be Caffeinated

When it comes to getting your daily buzz, what do you usually turn to? A triple-shot of espresso? A polite teacup of Earl Grey? Or perhaps a quickly downed can of carbonated taurine, guarana, caffeine, and artificial flavoring?

A less likely place for juicing up on energy would be, say, a salad. But if you think about it, a bed of greens might be a great place to start. At least, that’s what Jeremiah Stone of NYC’s Contra figured when he visited our rooftop garden and used bunches of freshly picked sorrel and thin slivers of brown-butter-glazed turnips to make this gorgeous, green plate.

After all, you’re going to feel way more bright-eyed and bushy-tailed after eating a dish packed with nutritious vegetables than a second poppy seed bagel from the office kitchen. But here’s the kicker: Stone finishes the salad with a spray of matcha powder, which not only adds an emerald hue, but also a little extra energizing punch.

Who the hell needs a pumpkin spice latte, anyway?