Your ‘Spaving’ Habit Is Blowing Up Your Budget

You didn’t need another candle, but it was 40% off and practically dared you to buy it. That’s spaving. And it’s one of the most convincing lies we tell ourselves at the checkout.

The term “spaving” (aka spending to save) is making the rounds online, especially on TikTok, where shoppers are confessing to blowing their budgets in the name of a good deal. It feels smart in the moment—buy one, get one free, spend $25 to get free shipping—but the savings are often imaginary.

“Spaving often increases unplanned spending and credit card debt,” said Carrie Joy Grimes, CEO of the nonprofit WorkMoney, in an interview with Bustle. “At its worst, it can also be financial self-sabotage masquerading as smart shopping.”

What is Spaving?

It’s easy to fall for. Retailers are experts at dangling so-called savings, especially online, where you’re nudged to toss extra items in your cart just to unlock a promo. But as Grimes pointed out, spending $25 to avoid $8.99 in shipping doesn’t put you ahead—it just pads your receipt.

The psychology behind it comes down to what’s called “loss aversion.” We hate missing out on something, even if it’s something we didn’t actually want. So, we spend to avoid the feeling of missing out. “It’s only when we look closely at it that we can see a concept so oxymoronic it puts even ‘Jumbo Shrimp’ to shame,” said Grimes.

On TikTok, creator @401ok broke it down quite simply: if a pair of $100 jeans is marked down to $30 and you weren’t even looking for jeans, you didn’t save $70—you spent $30.

So, how do you tell if you’re actually saving money or just being played? Grimes suggests checking in with yourself. “If suddenly, while scrolling Instagram, you think, ‘You know, maybe I do need a new straw tote for the beach that says Life’s a Beach,’ maybe pause for 72 hours and reconsider.”

She sticks to that rule herself. “No matter the sale deadline, no matter anything—if I wasn’t planning to buy it, I don’t buy it.”

Grimes even turns it into a game: “Sometimes I feel like I passed a test,” she said. “I say to myself, ‘Your retailer tricks won’t work on me!’”

That little mental high-five? Probably worth more than whatever was in your cart.