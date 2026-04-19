You’re Not Too Much, You Might Just Be Too Deep for Dating Apps

Have you ever noticed that the deepest, most self-reflective people are often the ones who struggle the most in love? It can’t be a coincidence, can it?

Now, this is not to say that you or your relationship is “shallow” just because it came semi-easily to you. Everyone has different expectations, standards, and values when it comes to dating, and there’s really no right or wrong.

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But I have realized that my more philosophical, intuitive, and sensitive friends seem to struggle more when it comes to love. And I myself have had a difficult run in the dating scene, craving a deep soul connection that’s hard to find in today’s world.

That begs the question: why do “deep” people seem to struggle in modern dating?

Deep Connections Take Time to Build

If you’ve been on the dating apps or have spent a ton of time in today’s dating world, you likely know that modern dating moves quickly. If you don’t catch someone’s attention off the bat, they’re likely to move on with ease. With so many options at our fingertips, many daters don’t give genuine connections a chance to form.

“If there is hesitation, ambiguity, or a slower pace, the interaction is often dropped,” Sergi Rufi, Ph.D., psychologist and psychotherapist, wrote in a Psychology Today article on the topic. “This creates a very specific kind of pressure. If you do not feel fast enough, you are out. If you do not respond in time, you are replaced. If the connection does not escalate quickly, it is discarded.”

I don’t know about you, but for me, attraction stems from emotional intimacy and intellectual stimulation—both of which take time to build. It’s no wonder then that I struggled on the dating apps, only finding success in a slow-burn, friends-to-lovers dynamic. The modern dating scene does not support these types of connections.

You Can’t Thrive in an Incompatible Environment

No one likes to admit they’re incompatible with most of the population, but I see this as a positive sign. If you easily fall head over heels for just about anyone, then you might be overlooking your true desires, needs, and standards. Or perhaps you’re easily satisfied in love, which is also completely valid. Some need more than others, but neither is wrong.

When someone is sensitive and drawn to emotional depth in a partner, they might not feel fulfilled by more surface-level connections. They don’t just want someone who shares the same interests and ambitions; they crave a love that sees and understands them on a soul level—someone who respects and supports their sensitive nature.

When a deep person gets caught up in the fast-paced, casual dating scene, they might begin to internalize the rejection or the sense of disconnect they experience. They might assume something must be wrong with them, shaming their need for more.

“What is actually a difference in rhythm is interpreted as a personal problem,” Rufi explained in his article. “They start to think they are too slow, too sensitive, or not engaging enough. But in many cases, they are simply operating from a different structure.”

As a sensitive, deep-feeling woman myself, I am here to tell you that—while it might take more time than it does for others in the dating scene—you will find someone who loves you as you are. Not only that, but they will meet all those sides of you with the same passion, empathy, gentleness, and depth that you offer.

As the quote goes: “When a flower doesn’t bloom, you fix the environment in which it grows, not the flower.” ― Alexander Den Heijer