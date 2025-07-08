‘Zenless Zone Zero’ Celebrates Xbox Launch With Bizarre “Underwear” Controller

Zenless Zone Zero celebrated its recent launch with Microsoft by unveiling a custom Xbox controller. However, the Anby-themed ZZZ accessory left many players confused by its underwear-looking design.

‘Zenless Zone Zero’ Reveals Confusing Anby Xbox Controller

Screenshot: X @ZZZ_EN

The Zenless Zone Zero Xbox controller was revealed on the game’s official X account in a July 7 post. According to the developer, the custom peripheral was created for the game’s Xbox launch but would not be sold in stores. “Designed by Xbox. Built for combat. Note: This custom anniversary Xbox controller won’t be hitting store shelves. But stay tuned! Special event drops and surprises are on the way.”

While the controller is meant to look like Anby’s chest piece from the game, many users were perplexed by its design. Which, to be fair, I totally get. If I hadn’t played Zenless Zone Zero, I would have also mistaken the controller for underwear. I mean, it literally looks like a thong wrapped around an Elite Xbox controller! Many users reacted to the ZZZ Xbox controller with jokes or straight-up confusion.

Screenshot: X

“What the hell is that?” a user wrote in reaction to the controller’s reveal. Another commenter asked, “Why does it look like underpants?” One X user simply joked: “I am calling it a gooner controller.” Which, in all fairness, he might not be far off based on some of the comments left on the official social media post. Quite a few Zenless Zone Zero players begged HoYoverse to release more controllers based on characters’ body parts. Yeah… I’ll just leave it at that.

Microsoft Keeps Making Ugly Controllers

Screenshot: HoYoverse

Over on the Xbox subreddit, the community also had a harsh reaction to the ZZZ anniversary accessory. Users called the Zenless Zone Zero Xbox controller anything from an “abomination” to “the worst thing ever seen.” The consensus on the forum is that the controller was just plain ugly-looking.

Speaking of ugly controllers, this isn’t even the first time Microsoft has pulled a similar stunt. In July 2024, the publisher created a special Deadpool Xbox controller, which literally featured the comic character’s butt. Now, at least that one makes a little more sense on a comedic level. Plus, the backside could be taken off the controller, as it was attached with magnets.

Screenshot: X @Xbox

Maybe there is something to these ugly controllers, though. They certainly grab the attention of players and seem to be great marketing. Still, the issue with the ZZZ Xbox controller is that most don’t even know what it is. However, let’s be real: they could easily sell millions of these to gacha players.