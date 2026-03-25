The AI Tools Worth Paying For (Because Free Is Trash)

Every AI offers a free version that works just fine for simple requests, such as recalling a well documented historical fact or describing the plot of a movie to help figure out its title. But when you want an AI to, say, look through your Gmail history for a lost document, convert it into a Word doc, and then summarize it into a series of charts and graphs, then you have to pay up for a subscription tier.

AIs have grown ridiculously powerful in a short span of time, and to no one’s surprise their most impressive capabilities are hidden behind a paywall. But the price of entry isn’t all that high, if you’re curious to see just what $20 (per month) can unlock.

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quick list: The Best AIs at a glance

how we chose

Everything I recommend in this roundup, I’ve tested over countless hours of consistent usage over the past seven months. I’ve experienced there’s ups and downs, their evolutions both good and bad. I didn’t just test the winners. I also tested the competition that didn’t pick up a trophy: Google Gemini, xAI Grok, and DeepSeek.

My own view on AI use falls between AI-hating Luddite and AI fundamentalist zealot. There are things I think AIs—all of them—suck at. I’ve yet to read a compelling fictional short story created by one, and I wouldn’t replace my therapist with one. But used for the right purposes, AIs can supercharge the drudgery of internet grunt work.

Over the months, I’ve tasked these AIs with helping me practice learning foreign languages, creating lessons to teach me to play new instruments, gathering ludicrous amounts of primary sources across the web for all sorts of obscure topics, building charts and graphs from raw data, and helping me locate lost emails in my overwhelming inboxes. These are the three that I think are well worth your money.

master of all trades: Anthropic Claude Pro

Like all of its competition, Anthropic offers a free version of Claude that doesn’t require anything more than an account. No credit card details needed. But you’re limited to using Haiku, the most basic Claude model, or Sonnet, the mainstream Claude model.

Paying for Claude Pro ($20 per month or $17 per month if you sign up for an annual plan) gives you access to Opus, a seriously powerful Claude AI model best saved for intense tasks that require many steps that tie together reasoning and document creation.

Pro also lets you use Claude Code, an autonomous agent to which you can assign long, complicated tasks. You can task it with coding a website or piece of software, for example, and it’ll even create sub-agents to break into teams of AIs to simultaneously tackle different parts of the project. No other AI has anything that can quite compete with Claude Code, and it’s Claude’s biggest advantage.

Claude Pro also gives you access to a bunch of Connectors, basically plug-ins that let Claude access other apps and websites, such as Google Drive, Gmail, DocuSign, Figma, Canvas, and such.

Of all the AIs, Claude seems the most capable. When I need a complicated task done well, I hand it to Claude. It’s still a generative AI in early 2026, which means I feel like a parent walking behind a kid learning to ride their bike, my hand always ready to reach out and steady Claude when it falters.

But it’s more capable and prone to fewer major mistakes than other AIs I’ve used. The flip side is that Claude Pro seems to have the lowest usage limits of the AIs I’ve tried. Claude Pro saddles you with a “daily” limit that resets every five hours, plus a weekly limit. You don’t get a certain number of queries. Rather, these limits are based on how many “tokens” your queries require of Claude.

More complicated tasks with more steps use up more tokens than simpler queries. Using the most powerful model—Claude Opus—uses more tokens than Claude Sonnet, which in turn uses more tokens than Claude Haiku.

So how many tokens do you get in Claude Pro’s daily and weekly limits? Anthropic doesn’t tell you. In fact, Anthropic says the allotment fluctuates due to ever-changing demands. You can see how much percentage of both limits you’re using in a sub-menu under settings, and a typical week of using Claude Sonnet, the most versatile mid-tier model, has yet to cause me to max out my usage by the end of the week.

That involved helping me learn how to play the harmonica, searching for waxed cotton jackets appropriate for spring New York weather, and answering overly specific questions about motorcycle maintenance on 20-year-old English bikes, all topics that require quite a bit of research and reasoning to stitch together advice into actionable plans and recommendations.

The only time I came close to maxing out my weekly quota on Claude Pro was when I queued up Claude Opus, the most powerful tool, to see if it could proofread a section of a book I’d already edited, after providing it with a five-page long set of instructions.

Opus did wonderfully at going through the book section line by line, but it gobbled up nearly 30 percent of my weekly allotment.

If you occasionally max out your usage on Claude Pro but don’t want to spring for Claude Max at $100 or $200 per month (for five times and 20 times the quota, respectively), you can turn on a setting that allows you to exceed Claude Pro’s weekly quota seamlessly, but it’ll charge you for it.

Standout for internet searches: Perplexity Pro

Perplexity differs from the other AIs out there in a fundamental way. Perplexity piggybacks off other companies’ AIs. It has its own AI model called Sonar, but the real value in Perplexity Pro is that you’re able to select from a drop-down list of other companies’ AI models when you input a query. The stalwarts over the past couple of years have consistently included Anthropic Claude, OpenAI ChatGPT, and Google Gemini.

There’s a rotating selection of other AIs that come and go without warning. Nvidia’s Nemotron 3 popped up as a new option in March 2026. DeepSeek, a Chinese AI, was available for a while in 2025 but vanished by the end of the year. XAI Grok, courtesy of Elon Musk’s xAI, was a regular feature for most of Perplexity’s life but is not available as of right now.

Perplexity Pro uses these AI models from other companies, but it doesn’t use them in quite the same way. Let’s use Claude as an example. Say you’re subscribed to Perplexity Pro and choose Claude Sonnet as your advanced model. You enter your query. Perplexity performs a regular, ol’ internet search, scraping up loads of information like a caffeine-addled research intern. Then it runs what it finds through Claude Sonnet to make sense of it before writing out its answer to you. If you were to run the same query in Claude Pro directly, also through Claude Sonnet, it wouldn’t search the internet as a default. It’d instead consult the information that Anthropic pre-packed into Claude’s latest version.

The result is more chatbot, less research assistant. It’s smart, but it’s always using slightly out-of-date data. Frequently I’d want to know something from recent weeks, and Claude would be completely unaware that we were at war with Iran or that gas prices had skyrocketed. I’d have to remind it that its knowledge bank was (at least) a few weeks out of date, and tell it to search. Then it’d search the web and correct itself. Perplexity would never make that mistake.

Paying $20 per month (or $200 per year) for a subscription was well worth it. I gushed over Perplexity Pro, particularly in the early days when competing AIs couldn’t search the internet and could only reference out-of-date information loaded into their memories by their creator companies.

But in the closing weeks of 2025, Perplexity quietly pushed through a massive downgrade in its Pro tier. Massive. The number of times you can use any of the advanced features before being knocked down to the free tier was reduced significantly.

Deep Research queries, which took longer than normal queries but reviewed a ton of sources, went from unlimited to five a day. Even choosing your AI model was knocked down. Even though the quota resets on a rolling (but undefined) timeline that you can’t monitor, I found myself running up against the quota constantly and getting knocked down to the free usage tier.

Too often I’d log on and lob four or five queries to Perplexity Pro, and I guess I’d be constantly near my maximum allotted usage because I’d see a message pop up saying that I ran out of Advanced Model queries and was stuck with the free tier until I reset. I’m paying $20 a month for this?? I’d think.

It’s all been fairly murky. Perplexity didn’t communicate it to its users beforehand or clarify it afterward. Perplexity remains a powerful tool for real-time, up-to-date internet searches, but the quota for using both Pro’s Deep Research and Advanced Model has dropped so low that it’s no longer the no-duh recommendation it was as recently as autumn 2025.

Still, if your main use case is research, the kind gleaned from many sources as soon as they’re published online, then Perplexity still beats the pants off the competition, despite the quota downgrade.

In that case, set your model to “Best,” which lets Perplexity choose the most viable (probably cheapest) model, for more of your queries and carefully choose which advanced research needs warrant you selecting an advanced model or spending one of your daily five Deep Research uses.

the runner-up: ChatGPT Plus

Remember when ChatGPT was so dominant on the scene that it was shorthand for AI? I say “remember” as if it were so long ago, but ChatGPT launched four weeks before Christmas 2022. It’s all still so new.

Since then both Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude have made huge strides in catching up to ChatGPT and, in the case of one of these heavy-hitters, even surpassed it. ChatGPT is still a top choice these days, but it’s no longer the top choice.

ChatGPT Plus comes fairly close to Claude Pro when it comes to the bread-and-butter tasks that make up nearly all of my weekly AI use. Claude Pro pulls ahead in the hardest tasks, but not everyone needs such a heavyweight AI.

OpenAI has also bestowed a range of plug-ins to other websites and apps, just like Claude’s Connectors. ChatGPT can even link apps directly within the chat window interface, including Adobe and Spotify. Claude’s selection of Connectors leans heavily toward niche services, such as programmers’ coding tools and analysts’ analysis tools. ChatGPT leans more general-use, and it includes apps not just for the Google suite of work apps, but Microsoft, too. That’s one leg up that ChatGPT has on Claude.

Like Claude Pro, ChatGPT Plus costs $20 per month, and unlike Claude Pro it doesn’t offer a discount for subscribing to a whole year up front. If it were cheaper, I’d argue there’d be more of a reason for less hardcore users.

I have tended to get a bit more usage out of ChatGPT before its quota limits kick in, compared to Claude. Not a lot, but it’s noticeable. The two companies introduce new versions of their AI models every few months, so that could change if the next (or the next-next) version of Claude Sonnet is more efficient than the current ChatGPT, so it’s not set in stone.

But right now it’s the only real reason I’d recommend ChatGPT over Claude. The caveat is that since an average user will likely not bump up against Claude Pro’s weekly limits, they may as well pay the same money for Claude Pro and keep its greater capabilities in their back pocket, just for the days they’ll need ’em.

important things to know before you buy

Who should pay for AI? Somebody who’s tried out the free versions and found it lacking. That’s the initial stepping stone that every potential buyer needs to experience for themselves. There’s no need to pay for a subscription if your needs are met by the free version of whatever AI catches your fancy.

Every AI has a free version to try out. You typically have to create an account, but they don’t require a credit card. Use the free versions of a few apps for a while. If you keep exceeding your daily usage allotments, find yourself wishing for more powerful models to tackle tasks more complicated than seeking out factual answers on the web, or want a platform that can interact with other programs, only then you should whip out your credit card to sign up for a paid subscription.

Deep-dive faq: what about other ais?

Meta AI, owned by Meta (of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp infamy), and Amazon’s Rufus aren’t real competitors in this space. For one, I’ve found them fairly weak, neither broad nor deep in their capabilities. And more importantly, these exist almost solely inside Meta’s and Amazon’s platforms. They won’t help you make heads or tails of the internet; just their little corners of it.

Microsoft is trying harder with its Copilot, but it’s still a far cry from its closest analog: Google Gemini. After playing a swift game of catch-up to Claude and ChatGPT, Gemini is nearly as effective at answering prompts and is spreading its omnipotence through Google Home smart home devices and Samsung smartphones.

Copilot is still the AI waiting to be picked for the team at recess, waving its arms frantically and saying, “Here I am!” Microsoft has woven it all throughout the Microsoft suite of productivity apps, but its reach more or less ends there. It’s less integrated into the rest of the internet, and so it still has some catching up to do.

the bottom line

Exceeding the needs of your free AI account? In love with the idea of using AI as a supplementary tool (and not a human replacement), but finding the free options a bit dumb and simplistic? Giddy at the idea that The Future has finally arrived to string all the disparate parts of the internet together? Then one of these three picks is for you.

The cost of entry is a mere $20 per month. Give it a whirl for 30 days. If you dig it and find that the Pro version of Claude, Perplexity, or ChatGPT finally makes good on those promises of AI, just keep your subscription. And if it falls short, you can cancel and back out without losing more than one green portrait of Jackson. Mobile carriers and cable companies could take a page from AI: there are no pesky contracts that turn a subscription into a long-term commitment.