Bloc Party Just Announced a Headlining Run of North American Tour Dates for 2026

Bloc Party has announced a string of headlining dates alongside their tour supporting Muse this summer.

The five headlining dates come hand-in-hand with the previously announced Muse tour, filling in the cracks along the route with shows in Nashville (Ryman Auditorium on July 8), Montreal (July 16), Cleveland (July 20), McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania (July 21), and Richmond, Virginia (July 27).

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View the full tour routing, including dates with Muse, below.

Bloc Party has just released Anatomy of a Brief Romance, the followup to 2022’s Alpha Games and the band’s first studio album since celebrating the 20th anniversary of their hit debut Silent Alarm.

Bloc Party 2026 Tour: How to Get tickets

Tickets to the newly announced dates are on sale now as of 10 AM local time today, Thursday, May 21, via Ticketmaster.

You can also find tickets to all Bloc Party’s tour dates, including previously announced dates with Muse, on StubHub. StubHub transactions are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Anatomy of a brief romance: Available now

Anatomy of a Brief Romance, Bloc Party’s new LP, is available now on all formats. Singer/songwriter Kele Okereke summed up the album in a statement: “Every lyric you’re hearing on this record was something that actually happened to me,” he explained. “I had to tell the story, from start to finish.”

(New dates in bold)

07/05 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

07/07 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

07/08 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/10 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

07/11 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

07/13 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

07/15 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre *

07/16 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield

07/18 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

07/21 — McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

07/22 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/24 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC *

07/25 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

07/27 — Richmond, VA @ The National

07/28 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

07/29 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

* = w/ Muse