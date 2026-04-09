A Doctor’s Take About What Men Are Saying in ‘r/gettingbigger’

“Easiest way to get bigger.” “Ordering pump to Asia.” “Will a penile traction device cause scar tissue?” “Is this safe?” The r/gettingbigger Reddit thread sees, on average, 30 posts a day, all inquiring and/or sharing pics of growth. Oh, and you can’t forget the cute little scoreboard: 124K Embiggened and 4.3K Elongating now.

As women discover catching print (clocking dick size through the crotch seam), men are on Reddit putting their dicks in contraptions. Why? Well, they want bigger dicks. Duh. Think: a space for men’s sexual wellness, created by and for men. No BS claims, or you’ll get kicked out – allegedly.

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The jarring part isn’t the community element. It’s the putting of dicks into contraptions and clearly lacking real safety info. Dr. Evan Goldstein, a proctologist (butt and colon doctor) and CEO of Bespoke Surgical, dives into the Reddit forum and spills all on dick gains. Are they safe? Is it a losing battle? Here’s what you need to know.

Harmless curiosity or concerning?

Recently, Dr. Goldstein conducted a study with his team that found that “89% of all respondents believe society puts too much emphasis on penis size.” Yet r/gettingbigger is only… getting bigger?

“Men wanting bigger dicks is a tale as old as time,” Dr. Goldstein shared. “This is not new. At its surface, I think you could say it’s mostly harmless curiosity.”

In a recent study conducted by Dr. Goldstein and his staff, they found that most respondents felt emotional connection, chemistry, and compatibility matter more in bed than penis size. So, without sounding too cheesy, whoever said, “It’s not the size of the wave, it’s the motion of the ocean,” was right.

People may not give AF about the size, but men are still aiming to grow 1 or 2 more inches. Is it for themselves? Or for the satisfaction of being graded a C (hung) when the girls and gays are catching print?

“When you start to peel back the layers, what’s concerning is that society still associates manhood with bigness,” Dr. Goldstein continued. “And that people are willing to either inject themselves with fillers or endure stretching exercises or even undergo surgery to enhance their size.”

To give you a taste of how real this is getting, look up the frankenstender real quick. The medieval-looking gadget claims to extend penis size with metal, springs, and more. Others are using fillers, fat transfers, and other penile traction devices, aka extenders, like the frankenstender. But are these options medically realistic?

Doctor’s > DIY

“Fortunately, for them, recent medical advances have made ‘penis enlargement’ a reality,” Dr. Goldstein continued. PhalloFILL, a non-invasive penile enhancement solution, uses beauty’s favorites: hyaluronic acid and filler.

Dr. Joshua Gonzalez, a professional peer of the Bespoke founder, “has been promoting PhalloFILL, which uses hyaluronic acid fillers to increase girth.” Not only does it work, but it actually has benefits, according to doctors.

The “dosage can be customized, and it’s non-invasive. While not permanent, results have been shown to last up to six years, and you can get touch-ups at any point to help extend the results” (no pun intended). “So, just like people who are unhappy with their noses or chins, or breasts, there are now medically-trusted and even FDA-approved options for those seeking penile enhancement.”

More inches, more problems.

The rise of catching print while saying things like “it’s not the size… it’s the motion” sends conflicting messaging. Do we collectively care about dick size or not? Well, while that’s harder to pin down, there is one element you have to consider – if you don’t want to be an asshole. Your partner’s anatomy and pleasure.

“Some people have naturally small or tight pelvises, and when your partner is hung like a horse, this puts a lot of pressure — literally — on the receiving partner. It can be a very selfish thing. Here you are now with a bigger dick, but at what cost? You might feel more confident in the locker room, but now you’re causing all this discomfort and trauma to your partner when you have sex.” This can cause serious medical implications like tearing skin, aka anal fissures, which are extremely painful and tricky to heal.

Holemaxxxing for Dick Gains

Seriously, don’t up your dick gains without consulting your doctor and your partner. Think about it, you go out of your way to grow their girth and length, and your partner suddenly isn’t having as much fun in the bedroom. More inches come with a learning curve – literally.

Dr. Goldstein’s practice is a hub for all things anal surgery and rehab, so trust him when he says, “I’m seeing it from the other end. Especially now with the proliferation of HA injections and even fat transfer, bottoms are finding they need more training or other assistance to be able to handle tops with bigger dicks.”

Simply put, “Your [partner’s] body isn’t going to be ready for that much of a size jump.”

There are solutions, however. Common methods for stretching holes are dilator training, “anal Botox, pelvic floor therapy, or even surgery, because of anatomical limitations that limit you from being able to accommodate this new girth.” Patience is a virtue, so it might be best for your lover to start stretching those holes now, as you work on your dick gains, as “this isn’t something that will happen overnight.”

Dr. Goldstein developed a 4-piece anal dilator set with Future Method for this very reason. With four dilators, each a different size, for prep. There’s also a toy cone that’ll work on helping the skin down there stretch for a thicker girth.

“I tell people to follow my anal dilation protocol for about 6 weeks, which accounts for 2 weeks of exercises at each different size. So, while you won’t have to start from scratch, it’s likely you’ll have to dedicate about 2 weeks to the new size before you feel comfortable.”

The Bottom Line:

“Thankfully, we live in a world that has amazing resources and approaches to get you what you want,” Dr. Goldstein shared. “You want a big dick? Go get it. My goal is to not only bridge science and sex but to make sure people can seek trusted resources and experts who truly understand overall anatomy and sexual practices. It’s not a one-size-fits-all here. Pun intended.”