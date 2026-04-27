The Fitbit Charge6 Is On Sale—And It Hasn’t Been This Cheap Since Black Friday

Even after the Apple Watch has become ascendent, Fitbit has household name recognition because it’s kept its focus on offering a deep cut of health monitoring features, rather than trying to be a jack-of-all-trades wearable.

The big news today isn’t that the Fitbit Charge 6 is on sale for $120, down from its retail price of $160, but rather that it’s once again in stock. Not only has it not been this cheap since the Black Friday/holiday season of 2025, but it’s been hard to find in stock at Amazon since then.

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a deeper focus on health

The Charge 6 was released for sale in October 2023, and yet it’s still the most recent product that Fitbit has launched. The Charge 7 hasn’t been officially announced by Fitbit, although it’s expected. I wouldn’t wait around for it if you need a fitness tracker now, since the low-confidence rumor mill is speculating about a late 2026 release for the Charge 7. All said and done, that makes the Charge 6 the most up-to-date Fitbit in the lineup.

Ever since Google bought Fitbit in 2021, Fitbit has existed in a tenuous position within the company’s portfolio. They’ve continued to release new models, as the Charge 6 demonstrates, but Google has also nixed features from the Fitbit (such as Google Assistant), presumably to keep the Fitbit line from horning in on Google’s own Pixel smartwatch lineup.

After an outcry of frustrated Fitbit users, Google announced that it’d delay its plan of shutting down separate Fitbit accounts and migrating them all to Google accounts. Then it delayed its plan again. The current deadline is May 19, 2026.

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There’s still a place for the Fitbit within the Google ecosystem. The Pixel Watch is a smartwatch, a general-purpose wearable that syncs to your phone calls, text messaging, music, and such, with some connectivity to your phone’s health apps.

The Charge 6 can connect directly to gym workout equipment, such as Tonal, Peloton, and NordicTrack, to name a few brands, and show your personal health data, such as heart rate, right on the machines’ displays, and unlike the Pixel Watch, the Fitbit works just as easily with iPhones as with Androids.