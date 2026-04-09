How to Clean Your Bong Like a Pro

If you’re questioning whether it’s time to clean your bong—it is. Just clean it. Don’t let it get to the point where the water looks like cold brew and smells like a swamp.

A clean bong is mainly about looking nice, but it’s also about hygiene. And the difference is actually tasting your weed and dragging it through layers of old resin and regret.

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The good news: it’s easier than you think. No need for a full kit or some hyper-specific cleaners.

What You Actually Need

You just need a few basics which you might already have:

Water

Isopropyl alcohol (higher strength, like 91% or 99%)

Coarse salt

A towel

That’s it. Everything else is optional.

How to Clean a Bong (step-by-step)

1. Rinse with warm water

Start by rinsing your bong with warm water. This loosens up resin and clears out anything sitting in there before you go in with alcohol.

2. Add isopropyl alcohol (ISO)

Pour isopropyl alcohol inside of the bong. The amount of ISO you need depends on the size of your bong. You should ideally pour enough to cover percolators and saturate stains.

Quick note: ISO is flammable and not something you want lingering in your piece, so keep it away from open flames and make sure you rinse thoroughly later. Do not ingest or inhale!

3. Add coarse salt and shake

Add a generous amount of coarse salt, then cover the openings and shake. Coarse salt is used as an abrasive to remove stubborn stains. Shake, but don’t break your glass!

The alcohol breaks down resin, the salt provides abrasion, and the agitation scrapes everything off the glass.

4. Soak the smaller parts

Remove the bowl and downstem, place them in a suitable container filled with ISO (just enough to cover the parts), and let them soak separately.

These pieces get the dirtiest, so soaking them a few extra minutes (or hours!) makes a noticeable difference.

5. Rinse everything thoroughly

Rinse all components with warm water until there’s no alcohol smell left. If it still smells like ISO, keep rinsing.

6. Dry and refill

Use a towel to dry the outside, air dry the inside, and then refill with fresh water.

How Often You Should Be Cleaning

For the best experience—and, honestly, basic hygiene—you ideally should be cleaning your bong at least once a week. Change your bong water at least daily, and more often for heavy use.

Letting resin build up looks bad. It dulls flavor, makes hits harsher, and drags down the entire experience. If you can see buildup, then that’s your sign to clean.

A Quick Note on Dab Rigs

Dab rigs need slightly different treatment.

You’re dealing with oil residue, not burnt plant material, so skip the salt. A straight isopropyl alcohol soak is usually enough to get them clean.

And if you’re working with higher-end glass, don’t risk shaking your piece. The safest move is to soak the piece in alcohol and let it do the work for you. Over the course of a couple hours, the ISO will absorb all the oil residue without any agitation required.

Optional Upgrades that Make this Way Easier

If this sounds like a lot of work, or you want to develop a solid cleaning cadence, a few small upgrades go a long way:

Distilled water is a staple for glass care and bong/rig use. Tap water and even bottled water has mineral content which is good for drinking, but not so much for utility. Distilled water does not have any dissolved solids, making it ultra pure for use in appliances without leaving any residue. That makes it perfect for glass! So instead of filling your bong with tap water, try using distilled water for an even cleaner session.

A simple dunk container with a basket (like those leakproof food prep containers) turns cleaning into a drop-and-soak process, especially for bowls and downstems. You’re not digging around in dirty alcohol, and you can lift everything out at once. Just make sure the basket holes are small enough to contain your smaller pieces, this is especially important if you’re soaking small glass items like terp pearls.

Rubber stoppers or silicone caps let you shake your bong without leaks, which makes the whole process cleaner and less annoying.

Stoppers or caps ensure less mess and spillage: HEMPER Cleaning Plugs + Caps PRO



After soaking, use a Q-tip or pipe cleaner to get into tight corners, especially around the bowl and inside the downstem where buildup tends to stick.

And if you’re not the type to measure salt and pour alcohol every time, just buy a dedicated cleaner or a full cleaning kit. It’s faster, but more expensive when compared to just the essentials.

None of this is required, but all of it makes you more likely to keep your bong clean consistently.

Better Habits, Better Highs

A clean bong is the baseline.

You’re already spending money on good weed. Letting it run through dirty glass defeats the entire point.

Five minutes, once a week (maybe more), and your bong will hit the way it’s supposed to.