Charge Into a Good Deal on This JBL Portable Speaker

Portable speakers aren’t exactly seasonal, but they are quasi-seasonal. They live much more exciting and varied lives when the temperatures warm and the days lengthen. You see them anyplace people linger outside in the spring and summer, swaddled in the folds of picnic blankets at the park and dangling from bikes’ handlebars as their owners pedal by.

One model I see a lot when I’m out and about is the JBL Charge 6. This popular speaker is on a deal timed perfectly to the (tardy) onset of spring’s warmer weather, selling at a few retailers for $160, down $40 from its usual price.

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I know what you’re thinking because I thought it too. Are they knocking the price down on the Charge 6 because they’re readying to release the Charge 7? And the answer is no, at least as far as I can tell. JBL hasn’t even announced the Charge 7 yet, much less put its release on the calendar for the buying public.

The Charge 6 came out in April 2025, making it the latest and most current model in JBL’s Charge lineup. Portable speakers aren’t like phones or MacBooks, where a new model is guaranteed to come out every year, even if the evolutionary changes are incremental. You can buy yourself a Charge 6 without worrying that it’ll become old or superseded as soon as it arrives on your doorstep.

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The Charge 6 has had the occasional dip to this sales price before, although it always thus far has rebounded back to its full $200 retail price. That’s why I’d say it’s still a good time to snag the Charge 6 if you’re readying yourself for a summertime of backyard barbecues, pool parties, and beach days.

I won’t guarantee that you’ll not see this sale again this year. In fact, I’d say you can probably count on it. But I can’t guarantee you’ll see a better price while the weather is warm, either. It hasn’t been cheaper than this, except for a brief dip to a lower price around last year’s Black Friday. Unless you’re really patient and have no motivation to use it for summer’s warm weather pursuits, I wouldn’t wait around for a better deal than this.