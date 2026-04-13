The Motorola Razr+ Just Got a Rare Price Drop (Over $600 Off!)

Usually when somebody wants to fold a phone in half it’s out of blistering anger, having just received bad news or endured yet another forced, hamfisted autocorrect on their typing. Motorola’s Razr+ makes it a key feature.

Down from $1,000 on an absolutely huge deal for $380, you can pick one up for the next 12 days (maybe less), just as long as you like pink. A lot.

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a sharp deal

The Razr+ (2025) is still the newest Razr+ on sale. The 2026 Razr+ is rumored to keep the same design as the 2025 version spotlighted here. Unfurl the Razr+ edge to its maximally open size like a typical soap bar phone, like a Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy, and it’s downright conventional. But fold the screen backwards 180 degrees like a Klondike Bar, and you’ve got a half-size, although thick, little chunk to type away on.

Hope you like hot pink, though, because Pantone Mocha Mousse (hell of a name, Motorola) is sold out on Woot. Perhaps that’s why Amazon is offloading them for so cheap on Woot. Hot pink devices are a polarizing color. Plenty wish for more low-key black, silver, or even navy blue. But those who want stop-traffic hot pink really want hot pink.

If hot pink just isn’t doing it for you, then you can grab one in Pantone Mocha Mousse, Midnight Blue, Spring Green, or Peach Fuzz for $569 on Amazon.com. Yeah, you’ll pay quite a bit more to have your choice in color by skipping past the Woot deal, but $569 is still significantly cheaper than its $1,000 retail price, and still cheaper than any other deal I’ve seen on the Razr+ since it debuted last year.

Because this is Woot, an Amazon-owned company, Amazon Prime subscribers get free shipping. Delivery times aren’t as fast as with Amazon.com proper or, say, Zappos (another Amazon-owned company), but that’s common with Woot. I almost always see slightly longer delivery times on Woot deals. That’s the price to pay when you’re, well, paying a low, low price. This deal ends on April 25 or whenever Woot sells out of the allotment, whichever comes first.

Each customer is limited to buying only two. So give one to your significant other, your kid, or even your dog. It’d still be cheaper than paying full price for just one. Hell, give them both to yourself. After all, you’ve got two ears.