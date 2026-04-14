Introducing the Segway Muxi: The New Cargo E-bike That’s Designed for Chic City Chaos

Moo-shee. That’s how you say it, allegedly. I say allegedly because the bike is so new that I’ve yet to see one in person or encounter anyone who’s had a reason to say it aloud. The Segway Muxi just launched today. You can already order one. Ebikes are expensive machines. Even though their prices have been coming down steadily year over year, the Muxi’s $1,700 is on the low side of a mid-range ebike. Segway, once again, has my attention.

segway muxi – Credit: Segway

branching out

The Muxi isn’t Segway’s first ebike. That was the Segway Xyber, a behemoth of a machine that I had the opportunity to test out when it launched last year. So much more like the Ford Bronco version of an ebike that even Segway sequesters it on its own website under its own subsection titled eDirt Bike.

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Nor is the Muxi Segway’s second ebike. That’d be the Segway Xafari, a much more normal-sized, all-purpose city bike. When I tested that one out last year, I felt like unlike the Xyber, if I ran the battery dead I could at least pedal it home without first sobbing as I wrote out my will.

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The Muxi, though, is Segway’s first cargo bike. Despite Segway’s positioning of the diminutive, 20-inch-tire, step-through ebike as an all-around city street warrior, I can tell its use as a cargo hauler is Segway’s priority by the way the product page peppers it with statistics on just how much its new ebike can carry.

Cargo and rider together, it’ll support 418 pounds. The optional front basket holds a respectable 33 pounds, and the included rear cargo rack holds an astounding 121 pounds. Most cargo racks hold about half that.

The Muxi is a class 2 ebike, meaning that the electric motor provides assistance either while you pedal or while you use the hand throttle, up to 20 MPH. That’s faster than most people who pedal a non-electric bike. Those tend to top out at 12-14 MPH if you’re not pedaling your heart out.

Segway’s appetite for reinventing itself is wild. Just a year ago they’d yet to bring an ebike to market. Now they have a full lineup, getting fuller by the day.

Correction April 14, 2026: The Muxi retails for $1,700, not $1,800, and does indeed have a hand throttle, making it a class 2 ebike, rather than a class 1.