No matter how much sex ed we receive, raw sex will always reign supreme. I’m currently on a pause from partnered sex, but I wanted to know: Does SKYN still live up to the hype? Or, has a new bombshell entered the villa? (Love Island reference, IYKYK.) According to Reddit, LifeStyles’ SKYN Original condoms are still leading in the sexual wellness industry. Here’s why…

If you’re here, you probably love raw sex. SKYN’s Original allows you to feel the heat of your lover — without risking STIs and everything else that comes with hunching bareback. The side effect of this thin condom is that it gives a barely there feeling. Why is that a problem if you like raw sex? Well, a lot of reviewers report peeking down there mid-stroke to make sure the condom is still on. That can be distracting.

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Bedroom staple

These are the definition of “ole reliable.” Some people enjoy condoms with ridges, heat tech, cooling tech, and more. If you desire a simple, ultra-thin condom without too many bells and whistles, this could work for you.

No latex? No problem

LifeStyles, the brand behind SKYN, uses polyisoprene, not latex. Non-latex condoms are bomb in your wallet or purse and can work for either your lover or a random night out… with a random.

Basically, it has a range, so you always have your go-to.

Price ON POINT

On the more affordable end of the condom spectrum. Protection can run you up to $20 for a 3-pack, depending on how high-tech and luxury your condoms are. This price point —about $11 for a 12-pack — is realistic and won’t break the bank.

Enough lube?

Ultra-thin condoms come with a caveat: less room for lube. Not enough lube = constantly applying lubricant for more slip, and also more likely to break. This lowkey interrupts the vibe and, in my experience, makes me feel self-conscious about being too dry down there. Users say this has enough lube for them without having to reapply.

Is it the thinnest?

No. It’s a bit thicker than other “ultra-thin” condoms by SKYN (like Supreme Feel) and other similar brands. But as I shared above, I don’t mind this because the thinner a condom is, the less lube that can fit in the packaging. This also means that it’s quite durable for a glove that lets you feel so much of your partner.

What about the rubber-y condom smell?

None for me. However, SKYN has added a “pleasant scent” to mask that rubber-y after sex smell, the brand’s website reads. Women with latex allergies and a history of burning and itching sensations in the vulva have shared that these are not ideal condoms for them. After research, they’ve suspected it has to do with a fragrance added to conceal the rubber-y condom smell. If that worries you, skip this one. We have a guide to clean condoms coming soon.

So here’s the TL;DR: SKYN Original is a great, ultra-thin option for those who want to feel as much as possible, without condom breakage. But if you have a sensitive vulva or latex allergy? Skip this.