Smile Makers Is Making June Hornier With Free Condoms, Travel Toys, and Up to 30% Off

Okay, so Masturbation May (the month of rubbing one out) is over. But surprisingly, the deals aren’t anywhere near over. Smile Makers, the beauty industry’s favorite sex toy brand, still wants to make you smile during your next big O. The deals? Enough to keep me kicking my feet. Here’s every Smile Makers deal you need on your radar.

First up, if you’re traveling this summer and hope to bring your kinky rotation of toys, make room for one more. From June 1 to June 7, Smile Makers is giving away a free travel vibe – with travel tech – with orders over $120. Unfamiliar with travel locks? Travel locks are just as they sound, a function on your toy that prevents it from turning on and buzzing in spaces like the TSA line, overhead bin, and anywhere else embarrassing.

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Named “The Surfer,” this tiny bullet vibe is made to fit anywhere – but doesn’t skimp on pleasure. The padded end goes on your clit, or generally any erogenous zone that feels good, and massages until you can’t take it anymore.

Speaking of the clit, one thing we love about Smile Makers is the consideration of different clit sizes. The Surfer has a wider head to cover more surface area, while The Firefighter is fully advertised as “for big clits.” It’s the brand’s highest rated product, btw. We love an inclusive product.

From June 8 to June 14, all orders come with a free pack of Come Connected condoms. They’re Smile Makers’ ultra-thin, vegan condoms and have extra lube. Sensitive hoohas, don’t worry. These don’t have fragrance, flavor, color, or any of those toxic additives some brands swear by.

Last but not least, the last week of June is Amazon Prime Day Match with up to 30% off its best-selling vibrators. Now, Smile Makers isn’t on Amazon, so they won’t be directly available through Prime Day, but they’ll be hosting their own Amazon Prime Day Match, which gives 30% off all products. Don’t know where to start? Definitely try out The Firefighter‘s oral abilities. More of a penetration girlie? Smile Makers’ The Artist is a dual vibrator, aka a rabbit vibrator, and the second highest rated by the brand’s customers.

Unlike other dual vibes, The Artist is made with squeeze technology, meaning the harder you squeeze, the harder it fucks you. That way, you can turn your brain off during sex. It has two motors, one in the smaller arm for the clit, and the other in the longer arm. This does mean that each arm has its own set of buttons to control, so if that sounds complicated, stick to its squeeze technology or try The Firefighter instead.

And don’t forget your free condoms and toy!