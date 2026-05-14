The Best Condoms for People Who Hate Condoms

Let’s be real, no one actually wants to use a condom. But the risk of not using one is enough to keep (most of) us on our best behavior. It doesn’t help that condoms come with hella caveats: weird fit, irritants that your girl hates, and constantly breaking during the moments you need them most.

Side bar: Did you know that condoms can include additives and harmful chemicals? Shit you not. For example, you might think you have a latex allergy when, in reality, your body’s reacting harshly to the chemicals added to the glove. There’s a lot to consider so to help you find the perfect fit, we’ve tested and aggregated an inhuman amount of reviews and rubbers to find the best of the best.

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HOW WE CHOSE THE BEST CONDOMS ON OUR LIST

Lots and lots of sex. We rigorously tested over 30 condom styles by the most well-known – and lesser-known brands, promising “the perfect fit.” Some of these weren’t directly tested by us (like Snugger Fit by Lifestyles), so we aggregated as many reviews as possible (from Reddit to TikTok storytimes, Amazon, and beyond). We made sure to check gendered forums like r/HealthyHooHa, r/AskMen, and r/AskMenOver30 for the real on condoms that cause irritation for partners. The verdict? If your lover is sensitive, skip any and all condoms with fragrance.

This list considers every male condom style: ribbed, ultra-thin, and non-latex (aka polyisoprene synthetic rubber and polyurethane thin plastic). Also, as it should for safer sex, every condom on this list has a reservoir tip to hold your nut as you cum.

Trade-off: Feel Everything or Risk Everything

Non-latex condoms skip pesky latex, but they do have a scent. You might hate it, or you might be able to overlook it. Because of this, brands like SKYN use sensual scent masking to reduce the latex-y after sex smell. However, many sensitive-down-there women report feeling irritation after SKYN usage, so if you or your girl is sensitive, skip this. Don’t get discouraged, though. Companies like ONE Condoms sell “custom” rubbers, the MyONE, where you can customize sizing, feel, durability, and lube style.

BEST CONDOMS AT A GLANCE

Here’s what we landed on.

OG Reliability: ONE Condoms

There’s a reason clinics almost exclusively give out ONE condoms: they get the job done. This circular package is the closest you’ll get to a basic condom that swaps the bells and whistles for effectiveness.

ONE uses Sensatex, a material that’s like a second skin in condom form. It’s meant to be softer, warmer (emphasis on that), and stretchier. It uses more lube than most condoms, meaning you won’t have to reapply lube as often. All of these qualities together make for a secure condom that feels comfortable for both the wearer and receiver.

TL;DR: Your ole’ reliable if you need a thin condom that takes your lover’s comfort level into consideration.

SNUG FIT: LIFESTYLES SNUGGER FIT CONDOMS

Smaller in size? No shame in that. You shouldn’t have to miss out on condom benefits like added sensations and safety just because. The average condom has a 52mm width, but Lifestyles’ Snugger Fit condoms are 49mm. This means that instead of worrying about re-adjusting or putting on a new condom during every stroke, you can focus on actually feeling and giving pleasure.

Snug Fit is also great for those sensitive to latex, as these are non-latex condoms that use polyisoprene (a clean alternative to latex).

Luxurious Feel: LELO Hex

An innovative take on the classic ultra-thin condom, LELO Hex is a re-engineered rubber making condoms more sturdy for your sex adventures. The name “HEX” is inspired by its textured, hexagonal internal structure that gives the condoms a stronger grip. This makes sure it won’t slide off mid-sex as frequently, but also that the inside of your condom will be textured, so skip this if you’re not into that. Reddit is flooded with reviews by couples, specifically women, citing things along the lines of, “My bf and I have been using LELO HEX recently and really like them!”

A great option if you despise that latex-y after sex smell.

Big Dick?: maude Rise Plus

Gone are the days of saying the condom is too small. Maude’s Rise Plus has been re-engineered to give you super-thin condoms with extra length for your extra inches. Oh, and girth too. According to r/AskMen, the amount of lube is just right. If you’re indulging in marathon or longer sex, you’ll be happy to know that many reviewers report these as comfortable and thin, but not so thin that it breaks or struggle to stay on. Reviewers suggest you opt for these if you’re over 6 inches.

These are another clean condom option, with no harmful additives, but the selling point is more so for big dicks.

Best for a Natural Feel: Trojan G.O.A.T. Latex-Free Condoms

Trojan named these the greatest of all Trojans, and according to reviewers, that verdict is correct. Non-latex without fragrance, so they don’t have the rubbery smell we all despise, and it feels like an upgrade over the more basic latex options Trojan provides. (aka, no balloon smell).

Reviewers love Trojan’s GOAT condoms for this very reason, but mainly because they feel like nothing’s down there. “There is no scent and is discreet. Gets the job done and does not feel weird. Great lubrication and is not too thick. Over recommended and is definitely a go-to.”

The G.O.A.T.’s are designed to enhance body heat transfer so you not only feel everything, but get as much of that intoxicating “skin-to-skin” feel as possible. Redditors claim that if you love Trojan condoms and need a new go-to, this is the one for you. The only other option it might stand in competition with is the Trojan Raw condom.

The No BS Condom: P.S. Condoms

Speaking of ole’ reliables, P.S. Condoms’ exceptionally thin latex is a great basic condom for mind-blowing sex. Women reviewers love this so much, they’re putting their boyfriends and husbands on.

Case in point: “My partner had issues with other condoms not feeling good for her, so she asked me to use these. I was happy with the fact that it made things more comfortable and enjoyable for her. They also made a difference for me, as with most other condoms, I don’t feel much. These are not super long, but do fit more comfortablely if you have girth. These helped both of us be satisfied.”

This condom’s makeup is very intentional, with around 0.045 mm thickness (thinner than 40% of average ultra-thin condoms), doesn’t use capsin (the culprit for balloon-smelling bedrooms after sex), and it uses hypoallergenic lube that vaginas appreciate.

Cleanest Condom: JEMS Ultra Thin Condoms

For those paying extra attention to their lovers’ hooha and women who love carrying condoms. JEMS Ultra Thin condoms have quickly risen to the top of women’s sex must-haves for one reason: no harmful ingredients or additives, and designed not to stink like typical condoms. For some reason, shit ingredients in condoms weren’t openly discussed as much until JEMS’ 2021 release.

Since then, women are in r/HealthyHooHa swearing by them, with many realizing they may not be allergic to latex, but instead, shit ingredients that were hidden in latex condoms. These are odorless, vegan, cruelty-free, and pH-balanced, with a standard fit. As for the harmful ingredients it skips: parabens, glycerine, numbing agents, spermicides, paraffins, talc, and all artificial fragrances.

When do condoms expire?

Each brand is different, but most condoms have a 3- to 5-year life span. That said, the expiration date depends on the material, how the condoms are stored, and whether they contain added ingredients like spermicide or lubricant. Latex condoms typically last longer than natural or lambskin options, while condoms with spermicide may expire sooner because the chemicals break down faster over time.

You can usually find the expiration date printed directly on the wrapper or box. And yes, it actually matters. An expired condom is more likely to dry out, weaken, tear, or break during use, which can reduce protection against pregnancy and STIs.

Storage also plays a surprisingly big role. Condoms kept in cool, dry places tend to last longer, while ones that have been sitting in a hot car, wallet (that’s right!), gym bag, or bathroom drawer for months may deteriorate faster, even before the expiration date hits.

Most importantly, if a condom feels brittle, too sticky, discolored, or damaged when you open it, toss it and grab a new one.