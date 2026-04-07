Flying With a Vibrator? Here’s Your TSA-Safe Sex Toy Survival Guide

If Bonnie Blue’s recent arrest in Bali taught us anything, it’s to check the sex rules. Are sex toys allowed? Can you film that private video (even if it’s private)? What about a full-blown porno? We’ve compiled a list of your dos and don’ts from condoms that don’t give you mid-vacay itchies to staff favorite travel sex toys.

If you’re asking why you should bring sex toys on a trip, I’m not sure how you landed here, but… We’ll bite. Vacation means you’re more relaxed with stretches of free time. What better time to try new toys, kinks, and positions?

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What makes a 10/10 travel toy?

The best toys for travel are compact in size, whisper-quiet, and look discreet. We know, we know, you’ve seen the word discreet a million times when toy shopping. But for traveling, it’s beyond essential. Compact vibes that don’t look exactly like dicks allow you to keep your sexy time plans on the hush. Let’s say you forget to put your toy away after sex and have to rush out the next day for a scheduled brunch. You realize halfway through brunch that you forgot to put it away after that mind-blowing orgasm. No worries, it doesn’t even look like a vibrator, so forget the shame.

Le Wand Petite Massager

Everyone loves a wand massager. So Le Wand made you a mini one for kinky travels.

We-Vibe Touch X

A true multitasker, this massage toy is the perfect travel companion. It is compact, discreet, and also has a travel lock for added security. Use it on the clit, nipples, and anywhere you like to feel good.

Arcwave Male Stroker

A compact take on the original, Arcwave’s stroker is made to fit in your palm – without skimping on the pleasure.

We-Vibe Sync 2

This best-selling couples toy massages the clit and the G-spot, while your partner strokes you.

How To Travel with Toys

Have you seen that scene in The L Word where Dana’s strap-on gets flagged in the TSA line because it needed to be searched? A lifelong reminder to not put your spicy toys in your carry-on luggage. At least when traveling internationally. Domestic, you should be good.

If you are traveling to a sex toy safe region, it’s still smart to check them vs in your carry-on to avoid a spectacle… unless you’re a voyeur and you’re into that.

Toy Travel Hacks

Couples sex toy company We-Vibe suggests shopping for sex toys that have travel settings. We-Vibe adds, “To avoid any random sounds, pulses, or vibrations coming from the suitcase in your overhead compartment or as you casually walk past security, it’s important to look for toys with travel settings.” For example, the We-Vibe Touch X full-body mini massager has a travel lock to avoid unwanted attention. It’s also shaped like a remote, which is about as discreet as a multi-purpose toy can be.

If you have a battery-operated toy, take the batteries out before packing it so it doesn’t accidentally turn on.

Also, if you’re someone who tends to lose their charger or forgets to charge their vibe, this is what you need to do. Only buy toys that have a USB-C charger, aka compatible with your iPhone.

Dame Dip

USB-C compatible charger. Tiny but packs a handful that your clit might like.

The Basic Essentials

Sex and travel require three things: consent, protection, and checking laws.

But seriously, pack your own condoms for safety and be mindful of where they’re stored so you don’t accidentally poke any holes in the rubber meant to save you from mayhem. Also, skip cheap options and opt for condoms that are known to be best for sensitive skin. You don’t want to be on vacation with an itchy snatch.

Jems

For the vegans. Gen Z loved brand Jems, knows sensitive vulvas, so it skipped the toxic latex and additives (yes, those exist in condoms) entirely.

Jems has a super cute travel container, the “Just in Case” condom case, to avoid any pokes and potential disasters.

SKYN Non-Latex

This classic is beloved by everyone. Great for sensitive vaginas, these condoms are latex-free, super thin, and barely there.

Maude Rise Plus

Huge dick? Try these instead. They’re triple tested, have no harmful additives, and are ultra-thin.

A Final (But Important) Thought

Lastly, obviously check for any indecency laws or blatant signs of sex-negativity. The same way you might notify your Embassy at your destination, you should make sure your kinks won’t get you sent to jail – or worse.