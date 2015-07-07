Chief Keef Salutes a Fallen Friend on “Ain’t Missing You”

Chief Keef’s cousin Bloody Money was shot and killed last fall just weeks after signing a deal with Interscope Records, and today Keef salutes the fallen Chicago rapper in song. “Ain’t Missing You” shows a different side of Keef, as he reminisces about better days in a plaintive, Auto-Tuned murmur over production that ditches drill for new wave. The song’s beat and chorus interpolate British singer John Waite’s 1984 jilted lover classic “Missing You,” transforming a lonely man’s anthem of denial into a musing on loss the same way Puff did the Police years ago. Stream “Ain’t Missing You” below.