Is the Drake/Meek Mill Beef Finally Over?

By now, we’re sure you’ve heard that rappers Drake and Meek Mill spent the past couple weeks beefing. It’s been a fun battle to watch—I mean, who doesn’t love a good meme? But the general consensus seems to be that Drake won the battle—although esteemed Noisey contributing editor Craig Jenkins notes that there are some levels to this shit—with the 6 God firing shots to be remembered like, “Is that a world tour or your girl’s tour?” Today, it looks like Meek Mill is taking the high road and attempting to end the beef. He removed his diss track “Wanna Know” from SoundCloud last night. There’s the idea that he did this because of WWE’s intellectual property claim on the usage of the Undertaker’s theme song, but it’s worth noting—and this is the most interesting part—Meek came out with a statement on Instagram following about not needing to prove himself.

Meek Mill comes to his senses.. Posted and deleted this comment. Says he doesn’t have to prove himself. Good read. pic.twitter.com/8cEIb2DKxV — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) August 12, 2015

With this post, it looks like Meek Mill is going to probably not come out with another diss track towards Drake anytime soon. It’s probably the right time, since a certain rapper from Compton seems to have his sights set on Drake now.