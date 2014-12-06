Friday Night in Bucharest

On Friday nights, people around the world leave their offices to fill their innards with cheese fries and shitty booze to put the pain of the workweek behind. This makes for some gross yet be​autiful moments, so we’ve decided to send photographers to the planet’s finest (or shittiest, depending on your point of view) cities and towns to capture Friday night as it unfolds. For this week’s installment, Vlad Brateanu went to the Bucharest Old Town to look at a lot of drunk people and a kitschy Christmas fair full of greasy food.