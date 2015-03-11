Damn, Let’s All Watch Future’s Video for “Just Like Bruddas”

Man, Future is awesome. We’re only three months into 2015, and the Atlanta rapper has released two of the Noisey’s favorite rap projects of the year: Monster and Beast Mode, the latter of which is completely produced by Zaytoven. Today he’s released the video for “Just Like Bruddas,” one of BM‘s most memorable tracks, a heartbreaking anthem of turning up through the pain caused by the end of a relationship. The themes of this song makes sense because, from a public perspective, it sure as hell seems like the past year has been difficult for Future — splitting up with Ciara over some rumors that Future was cheating — but this turmoil has seemingly helped his creative output. Look at lyrics of “Just Like Bruddas:” “Half a millon dollars on a ring, I’m taking Percocets / Down five Xanax and I pray I wake up and forget.” Who hasn’t felt that way about the end of a relationship, regardless if they were at fault?

