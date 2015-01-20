Listen to Two New Clips from ‘Sorry For the Wait 2,’ the New Mixtape Lil Wayne is Releasing Today



Photo by Ryan Muir

Weezy’s back, baby.

The embattled Cash Money emcee is poised to drop a new mixtape, Sorry 4 The Wait 2, on Tuesday, and judging by the previews he’s posted on Youtube, it’s gonna be good. One blink-and-you’ll miss it clip sees him freestyling over ILoveMakonnen’s “Tuesday” (remember that time we dubbed it the Best Song of 2014?), while a second, longer clip has him dropping some acapella bars on ILoveMakonnen’s “Maneuvering.” They’re both bangers-in-the-making, and it sounds like the club’s really gonna be goin’ up this Tuesday.

Welcome back, Mixtape Weezy—we’ve missed you.