PREMIERE: Juce – “Burning Up”

Britain’s best girlband (sorry Belle Amie) are back with a video that’s getting us giddy with excitement for the bank holiday. Filmed a few weeks ago at Brixton Splash, the video has a full carnival checklist: snogging on the walls of terraced houses, street beers, topless guys, adorable children dancing, people standing on a roof looking down your top, white guys with sunburnt T-zones and someone doing the running man while holding a laughing gas dispenser. Fuck, why isn’t it Sunday yet?

Check it out now, exclusively on Noisey: