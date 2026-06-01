Metallica Sets Major Tour Record With ‘Biggest Show Ever’ at This International Arena

After more than four decades together, Metallica is still setting records. This week, while on tour, the legendary thrash band revealed that they landed a new unprecedented achievement. They now hold the record for the “biggest ever show” at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

On May 30, 2026, the band played a show to “over 94,000” fans, according to a social media post. “Night after night, city after city, the [Metallica Family] is bringing it,” the band wrote in a post thanking their fans for making the big moment happen.

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In 2025, Metallica’s North American tour made a big impact as well, and quite literally. The band actually caused a whole earthquake to happen during a show at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

After the concert, the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory announced that they registered two tremors during the band’s set. Both came while Metallica was playing “Enter Sandman”. It was believed that the tremors were caused by the 60,000 members of the audience jumping in unison throughout the song.

Currently, Metallica is touring overseas, but later this year, they will come back to the United States for a run of shows at the state-of-the-art Las Vegas Sphere venue. The band will be bringing their ‘No Repeat Weekend’ show to the ‘Life Burns Faster’ residency for 24 shows, starting in October.

Metallica will mark a new record later this year, as the first metal band to play The Sphere in Las Vegas

“Thank You, Sphere Fans! Wow! What a week,” the band wrote in a message after tickets went on sale and quickly sold out. “We are so appreciative and grateful to all of you for the incredible response to our upcoming ‘Life Burns Faster’ residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. We are completely and utterly blown away and cannot believe that we will have 24 amazing nights on stage there, all thanks to you and a record-breaking week.”

“At this point in time, we will not be adding additional shows,” the band continued, “but we are hoping to offer more in the future. In the meantime, we hear you loud and clear that the ticket-buying process was often frustrating and not always smooth. We’re working with our partners to improve this experience and offer some remedies for the next time around.”

“We are looking forward to a very exciting 2026,” Metallica’s message added. “Starting off with seeing many of you in Europe this spring and summer as the M72 tour hits the road again in May. Before we know it, we’ll be exploring new frontiers along with fans from around the world in Las Vegas, and we can’t wait!”