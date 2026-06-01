First Star Wars: Jedi 3 Details Reportedly Revealed

Respawn Entertainment is working on its third entry in the acclaimed Star Wars: Jedi series and some of the first rumors about the game and its protagonist Cal Kestis are starting to come out.

star wars: jedi 3 will have another time jump

screenshot: Respawn Entertainment

The Star Wars: Jedi games are two of the most highly regarded Star Wars video games ever, and ever since 2023’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, fans of the series have been clamoring for the third entry. The good news is that developer Respawn Entertainment got to work right away on the third game, and now, three years later, it seems like the game could be unveiled at any moment, as there was a roughly three-year gap between the first two games, global pandemic and all.

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It seems that the Star Wars: Jedi games’ protagonist Cal Kestis is so popular that Disney recently stated that fans can expect more Cal stories beyond Respawn’s third Star Wars game. The quote from the anonymous Disney rep made it seem like these stories wouldn’t just be told via video games but that Cal could appear in future Disney Plus shows or even on the big screen. It’s clear that the Order 66 survivor has resonated with Star Wars fans enough for Disney to want to make him one of the new faces of the franchise.

rumor suggests Cal will be much older in Star Wars: Jedi 3

screenshot: Respawn Entertainment

As development on Star Wars: Jedi 3 rolls along, some rumors have begun to emerge about when the game is set and how much Cal has aged since Jedi: Survivor. In a recent episode of the Insider Gaming Podcast, Tom Henderson said that, just like the time gap between Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor, Star Wars: Jedi 3 will also begin with a time jump, and, as such, Cal Kestis will be considerably older, possibly more than five years older this time around, which was the number of years that passed between the tales of the first two games. Survivor takes place just nine years before the events of A New Hope, and fans have long been wondering whether Cal would still be around by the time the Battle of Yavin took place. However, the extent of Jedi 3‘s time leap is still a mystery.

A time jump to kick off Star Wars: Jedi 3 would make a lot of sense considering how neatly Survivor wrapped up after its rollercoaster adventure across Koboh, Jedha, and other surprising and dangerous locations. The game left the door wide open for Cal’s crew, and fans have speculated about a ton of different possibilities, some of which would require a bit of a time jump to see to fruition.

Henderson noted that he was told this information about a year ago, so if it’s indeed accurate, it’s almost certainly set in stone, as Star Wars: Jedi 3 is likely approaching the end of its development cycle at this point if the prior two games are anything to go by. There’s a very real possibility this third title gets revealed before the end of 2026, either during Summer Game Fest later this week, the Game Awards in December, or at any point in between.