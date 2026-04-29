Star Wars is Coming to PowerWash Simulator 2

PowerWash Simulator 2 is getting a big collab with the most popular sci-fi franchise ever, Star Wars, and it’s coming later this year.

Powerwash sim 2 is getting star wars DLC

screenshot: Futurlab

The PowerWash Simulator games are perhaps some of the more popular titles in the simulator genre, as they provide players hours and hours of relaxing and satisfying water-based cleaning fun. While these games offer up a host of original in-game locations to clean, it’s also one of the simulator series that’s done the most collabs. The 2022 original PowerWash Simulator played host to a number of powerhouse gaming collabs, like Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Warhammer 40,000, and perhaps the most fitting, a SpongeBob Squarepants collab, where fans got to clean up SpongeBob’s iconic pineapple home, the Krusty Krab, and other beloved locations from around Bikini Bottom.

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Last year, developer FuturLab released a sequel, PowerWash Simulator 2, that some believed wasn’t truly necessary seeing that the first game was already being treated as somewhat of an ongoing platform for new DLC drops. Nevertheless, PowerWash Simulator 2 came out last October, and its first crossover earlier this month brought the world of Adventure Time to the game.

Star Wars DLC arriving this summer

Strap yourselves in, Washers. We're needed in a galaxy far, far away ✨



The STAR WARS Pack is coming to PowerWash Simulator 2, Summer 2026 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 💦



Available to wishlist now! pic.twitter.com/kmKBba5Or3 — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) April 27, 2026

Now, PowerWash Simulator 2 has revealed that its second major DLC will be set in a galaxy far, far away. Out of all the franchises out there, Star Wars seems like a perfect fit for PowerWash Sim fans, as there are a near endless amount of iconic locations and vehicles from across the films and Disney+ shows that could be brought to the game. Plus, a lot of the ships and locations in the Star Wars world can already be quite rusty and dusty and in need of a good power wash.

As part of the announcement, FuturLabs shared a short teaser trailer highlighting some of the Star Wars locations fans will get to visit when the DLC drops this summer, including what looks like Hoth, Tattoine, and an Imperial Star Destroyer hangar. Most exciting are the few seconds of power washing action shown in the trailer, which confirm that fans will be able to power wash the most iconic rebel starfighter in the franchise’s storied 50-year history: the X-wing.

As for Hoth and Tattooine, it’s hard to say exactly what players will be cleaning on those two iconic worlds. Perhaps an AT-AT Walker could be in store, seeing that they served as Hoth’s main attraction during 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back. However, they do seem quite large for PowerWash Simulator. It’s a bit easier to make guesses about Tattooine as places like Luke Skywalker’s home or Mos Espa come to mind. Being able to power wash Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon would be an . Until PowerWash Simulator 2‘s Star Wars DLC drops sometime this summer, fans can only guess about what other places or vehicles from the Star Wars universe they’ll be able to scrub clean.

PowerWash Simulator 2 is available for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.