Pitbull Is Seeking Help to Achieve This Guinness World Record, but Volunteers Have a Strict Dress Code to Follow

Attendees of London’s BST Hyde Park festival have the opportunity to help set the funniest Guinness World Record ever. All they have to do is show up to Pitbull’s headlining set in a bald cap.

The whole thing started with BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James suggesting the idea, per Music News. Later, Pitbull and the festival organizers shared an Instagram post confirming the plans. “In case you missed it, we’re going for a Guinness World Records title with Mr Worldwide,” the post read, “and we need a squad of legendary volunteers to help make it official. Your mission (should you choose to accept it), count the shiny-headed Bald-es in the crowd and help us make history.”

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In a separate post, Pitbull put his full support behind the plan. “Guinness Book of World Records, get ready for all the Bald-E’s that’ll be putting it down on July 10th at Hyde Park,” he wrote. “Every time you put on that bald cap, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives… thank you. Dale!”

Darcey Jackson, Director of Talent at AEG Presents European Festivals, added, “We’re so excited to host a [Mr] world [wide] record attempt at Pitbull’s show in BST Hyde Park. We’ve broken a few world records in the past, but this will truly be the time of our lives. Come one, come all, come bald.”

Additionally, Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford offered a comment. “We look forward to adjudicating this record at BST Hyde Park with Pitbull,” he said. “What better way to be part of something amazing than coming together with other fans to celebrate your favourite artist.”

Pitbull has a history of encouraging his fans to cosplay as him

This is not the first time Pitbull has been encouraging his fans to show up to his shows dressed as him. In a June 2025 comment to the BBC, he admitted he gets a kick out of it. “Every time I’m at a show, I let them know that when you put on a bald cap, I hope you’re ready to have the time of your lives – it feels deeper than just music,” he said.

“It’s the ultimate trophy to be able to go on stage and see all the hard work that you put into the music,” he added. “I’ve been in the game for 25 years, and to see every demographic, everybody [dressing up] at the shows is priceless.”