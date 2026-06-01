M.I.A. Sues Kid Cudi, Claims Firing From Summer Tour Was ‘Publicity Stunt’ to Boost Ticket Sales

M.I.A. was supposed to open Kid Cudi’s Rebel Ragers Tour this summer, alongside acts like Big Boi and A-Trak. But her descent into controversial right-wing U.S. politics in the last few years has cost her that supporting spot.

After unleashing a deluge of political commentary on stage at a show in Dallas, M.I.A. was removed from the tour lineup. Allegedly, she told the crowd, “I’ve been canceled for many things. I never thought I’d be canceled for being a Republican voting American.” According to posts from fans in the Kid Cudi subreddit, the crowd booed her for that.

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As of May 29, 2026, M.I.A. is suing Kid Cudi for kicking her off his 33-date summer tour, which would have brought her $2.8 million, according to a report via Stereogum. Additionally, she claims she had full creative control over her set, including design and content. By that logic, this would allegedly extend to her between-song political comments.

M.I.A. Files Complaint After Being Kicked Off Tour and Missing Out on Millions

M.I.A. filed her complaint in a California federal court on May 29. While the lost paycheck would certainly cause grief, it seems that M.I.A. has other concerns. According to her suit, the firing was used as a publicity stunt to boost waning ticket sales.

“M.I.A. was terminated to generate publicity for the Tour, which has struggled with ticket sales,” her official complaint stated, per Stereogum. “She was contractually allowed to say whatever she wanted on stage. M.I.A. now holds Kid Cudi accountable for his bad faith destruction of her contractual rights, business opportunities, and reputation.”

In addition to a perceived blow to her reputation, there’s also the matter of monetary losses. The complaint identifies a $290,000 private booking fee, a merch pop-up, and potential sync licensing deals. M.I.A.’s suit states that she’s seeking $2.8 million. That’s about the amount she would have been paid had she continued on the tour. There are also additional demands for punitive damages and legal fees.

Kid Cudi posted a tour update in early May, beginning with “M.I.A is no longer on this tour.” From the rest of the post, it seems that he was aware she could potentially stir the pot. He wrote, “I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows … I was assured things were understood.”

The post continued, “After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointing and I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase.”

At the time, M.I.A. responded on social media. In an all-caps post, she claimed Kid Cudi’s announcement was aiming to “gaslight” fans about her onstage comments. She continued, in part, “I DON’T NEED THIS VIRTUE SIGNAL ERA TO ALL OF A SUDDEN ERASE AN ENTIRE LIFE I’VE LED.”