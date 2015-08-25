Get Down and Be Smooth in Roosevelt’s Video For “Hold On”

We weren’t sure if Roosevelt could get any smoother. Previous singles “Montreal” and “Elliot”, released a few years back, exhibited an ear for colourful, up-tempo hooks, but it seemed that would be the peak for the Cologne based band. How wrong we were. Their latest track “Hold On” is an effortlessly glossy, sleek and sublime slice of dance-pop that somehow manages to surpass the tracks they made their name on. Released as a double A-Side through London artist collective Greco-Roman alongside “Night Moves”, the track comes with its own video, which we’re premiering above. In it, the band play beside all manner of picturesque locations – a fountain; a field highlighted with morning sun; some weird stone sculpture that looks like an alien spaceship – all set to the warm, ethereal groove of “Hold On”. Watch above.