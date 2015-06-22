Premiere: Wolf Alice – “Fluffy”

When executed correctly, live performance videos are an immaculate portrayal of music ripping right out of a band’s pores, on to their fans, and through moving image in a visual that can capture a certain show forever more. There’s lots of great examples: the MTV Unplugged series, of course, all the live videos you see from festivals, Jools Holland, and crappy YouTube handheld videos. What’s better though, and more #rare, is when a band’s captured in an intimate setting in stunning high definition. That’s exactly what Wolf Alice have done with the video for “Fluffy”. It rips hard. You can taste the sweat. It’s basically like you’ve astroplaned into the Monarch with them. Watch above.

Wolf Alice’s debut album My Love is Cool is out today and can be purchased from their site, here.