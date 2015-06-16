This New EP from A Pregnant Light Is Gonna Get Somebody Pregnant



Photo by Ashley Sheridan / courtesy of APL's Facebook

A Pregnant Light is super-prolific black metal (ands otherwise) musician Damian Master’s main musical outlet, and it’s clearly his favorite project… or at least, his sexiest. Doomed romance and sensual regret ooze through most of his APL material, but new EP Neon White is especially sultry, and especially sad. Love lost and lovers mourned drift through his sparse lyrics like smoke, riding his hoarse vocal chords and post-punk waves into the purple sunset. The harsh black metal that colors his other bands fades to muted grey and midnight blue here, trading any residual grimness for post-hardcore, shoegaze, and the winking guise of a shiny-locked goth dreamboat.

Master revels in his presentation of himself as a a tough guy with a soft side—Drake for the Morissey-and-Burzum set. He sells snapbacks, and his latest email newsletter is titled “Watch the Whole Team Die.” He’s got an impish sense of humor, but takes his work dead seriously; he’s always writing and recording scads of new music at a feverish clip and releasing all manner of dark goodies through his label, Colloquial Sound Recordings (as well as keeping his selfie game strong). APL is his baby, though, and lord, does he love it.

This latest EP is a tease. It slips in and out of view in just a few short moments, spilling out three new songs and a breathy Nick Cave cover. It was released with little fanfare, blasted out slyly through his newsletter and social media sites. APL is such a cult favorite, though, that it won’t be long before all 55 of the tapes sell out. Master knows that, if you want it, you’ll find it.

