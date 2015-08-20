A 15-Year-Old Is Polling High In the US Presidency Race Under the Name ‘Deez Nuts’

Photo via

The great thing about being a teenager is retaining the stupid bravery of a child while inheriting the comedic timing of an adult. It means you can do things like run for President of the United States of America under the name “Deez Nuts”, which is exactly what 15-year-old Iowan Brady Olson has done.

But in a twist to what undoubtedly started as an innocuous smirking gag, the high schooler is polling high: registering 9 percent of the prospective vote in North Carolina, 8 percent in Minnesota and 7 percent in his home state. Deez Nuts, experts say, is now officially the most successful independent presidential candidate in 20 years.

Speaking to the Guardian, the promising young pisstaker said: “It’s amazing how this campaign caught on. Right now it’s mainly just the name recognition, but hopefully as we go down the stretch people will actually take the time to look at my campaign website and look at my platform.”

That platform is here. Deez Nuts is for the immediate deportation of all illegal immigrants, pro-gay marriage and thinks government salaries should be tethered to the state of the national economy.

The phrase “Deez Nuts” has had a bit of a renaissance of late, after its inception on Dr Dre’s debut release The Chronic in 1992. This presidential candidate aside, Instagram user WelvenDaGreat has helped bring it back with this viral video:

