In Chapter 2 of Grand Theft Auto VI, Moses asks Lucia to steal a Declasse Vamos in Grayson. However, the vehicle is locked in a garage. Here’s the Declasse Vamos garage code in GTA 6 and where to find it.

What Is the Declasse Vamos Code in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Declasse Vamos GTA 6 code is 2727. Like safe combination, you don’t actually have to find the password in order to use it. Simply punch 2727 into the garage keypad, and the door will open automatically, giving you access to the vehicle Moses wants you to steal.

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Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Where to Find the Declasse Vamos Garage Code in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Declasse Vamos garage code is on a license plate hanging on the wall inside the trailer directly next to the locked garage. Before entering the house, be careful. There are around five enemies in the area who will open fire if they spot you.

You can either sneak past them or take them out before looking for the code. Once you’re inside the trailer, look for the license plate hanging on the wall next to the curtains. You’ll know you’re looking in the right spot when you see a red stop sign on the table directly below it.

For your convenience, here’s a screenshot of the license plate so you know where to look:

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Unlike GTA 6 safe codes, the license plate is a visual clue and doesn’t save the combination in your menu after observing it. So make sure to remember the 2727 printed on it. Finally, head back outside and enter the code on the garage keypad. Once the door opens, jump into the Declasse Vamos, hotwire it, and drive it back to Moses to finish the Chapter 2 mission.